Beauty

Here's Why the Pixie Cut Might Just Be the Hair Trend of the Summer

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Hey Bellastylistas, short hair is making a huge comeback this summer and we are here for it!

At the forefront is the Pixie Cut which has been a hair staple that has always found a way to every beauty trend; this summer it is no different. The versatility of this hair is not only chic but presents an ideal chance to explore fresh styles with little to no effort in maintaining it. Whether you’re looking to make a bold statement or simply refresh your look, the pixie cut is the ultimate summer hairstyle.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I A M D O D O S (@iamdodos)

Whether it’s sleek and smooth or tousled with texture, this haircut flatters a wide range of face shapes and hair types, making it a versatile choice for anyone looking to make a statement. Very cutesy, very beautiful, if we must add.

Would you try it? See more ladies rocking the trend below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TONI TONE (@t0nit0ne)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DIDI STONE (@didistone)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kefi (@kefilwe_mabote)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by UCHE NATORI (@uchjn)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Veronica Fsa (@veronica.fsa)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Beauty (@bellanaijabeauty)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TIME2BEAT (@makeupjanell_)

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

