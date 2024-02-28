Connect with us

Fireboy DML Chats with Billboard News on His Rise, Working with Ed Sheeran on "Peru" & More

Mohbad is Remembered in Chike's Colourful "Egwu" Music Video

Get into the Lyrics of Johnny Drille's New Song "For You"

You'll Love Kiki Foodies' Sautéed Vegetable & White Rice Recipe

Timaya Releases Visuals for "Dey Your Dey"

Watch the Trailer of Prime Video's "Ebuka Turns Up Africa" starring Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Timini Egbuson & Zubby Michael

This Creamy Chicken Jerk Pasta Dish from “The Dinner Table” is a Must Try!

MTV, Paramount & Gates Foundation Team Up for "In Bloom", An Anthology of Five Short Films on Gender Equity

Is Your Partner Meant To Be Your Best Friend? Watch Akah & Claire Nnani Discuss This

An Easy Dirty Rice with Minced Meat Recipe, All Thanks to Tspices Kitchen

Afrobeats star Fireboy DML recently sat a sit down with Billboard News where he talked about how he got interested in making music, his many notable collaborations with the likes of Blaqbonez, Jon Bellion, Jon Batiste, Jax Jones, Madonna and his most well-known collaboration Ed Sheeran on his most famous song “Peru.”

He also discussed how he feels about the Grammys finally recognising Afrobeats, how much he loves football, mixing Afrobeats and country music, his love of Noah Kahan and more.

Watch here

