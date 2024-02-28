Fireboy DML Chats with Billboard News on His Rise, Working with Ed Sheeran on “Peru” & More

Afrobeats star Fireboy DML recently sat a sit down with Billboard News where he talked about how he got interested in making music, his many notable collaborations with the likes of Blaqbonez, Jon Bellion, Jon Batiste, Jax Jones, Madonna and his most well-known collaboration Ed Sheeran on his most famous song “Peru.”

He also discussed how he feels about the Grammys finally recognising Afrobeats, how much he loves football, mixing Afrobeats and country music, his love of Noah Kahan and more.

