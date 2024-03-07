Daniel Etim Effiong Gets Real About Family & Fame on Episode 1 (S4) of “Mercy’s Menu”

The popular Nigerian kitchen talk show, “Mercy’s Menu,” returned for its fourth season on Sunday, March 3, with Nollywood actor and producer Daniel Etim Effiong as the guest.

Hosted by the award-winning actress and entrepreneur Mercy Johnson Okojie, the premiere episode saw Effiong join Mercy in her kitchen to prepare a delicious Doya and Grilled Fish dish. While cooking, the duo engaged in a candid conversation, covering topics like family, marriage, Effiong’s acting career, and the challenges he has faced on his journey to fame.

The episode concluded with a fun game of “Guess the Shot” between the host and guest.

New episodes of Mercy’s Menu air Sundays at 7pm WAT/8pm CAT on ROK, with repeats on Wednesdays at 8am WAT/9am CAT and Fridays at 4pm WAT/5pm CAT. The show is also available on Mercy Johnson Cooks TV on YouTube on Thursdays.

Watch episode 1 below: