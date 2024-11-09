Connect with us

BN TV

Catch Up on Zuri, Adesuwa, and Tami’s Latest Struggles in Episodes 3 & 4 of The Smart Money Woman 2

BN TV Career Inspired Living Style

Diamonds & Gold: Discover This African Jeweller's Journey from Family Legacy to Global Brand | BNS Exclusive | WATCH

BN TV Music

Tyla's New Music Video for "Push 2 Start" Brings Back 2000s Vibes

BN TV

#HerMoneyHerPower: Banky W Talks Marriage, Money and Partnership

BN TV Culture News Style TRAVEL

Toolz Oniru-Demuren Talks Her Fashionpreneur Journey, the Inclusive LáLé Brand & More | WATCH

BN TV

"Your Economic Power is Your Vex Money For Life" | Alex Unusual on #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Career Living Style

Gaining Economic Power Through Fashion Design: Veekee James Talks #HerMoneyHerPower

BN TV Culture Events Inspired Promotions

Protecting Maternal Mental Health: M/OTHER goes from Journalism to Stage | Here's more

BN TV Music

Throwback Vibes: The Debut Tracks That Made Us Fall in Love with Nigerian Queens of Music

BN TV Music

Dance to the Rhythms of Culture in Larry Gaaga's "Obodo" feat Phyno, Flavour & Theresa Onuorah

BN TV

Catch Up on Zuri, Adesuwa, and Tami’s Latest Struggles in Episodes 3 & 4 of The Smart Money Woman 2

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

If you’re following The “Smart Money Woman” Season 2, you know it’s already serving up a mix of wins and challenges for Zuri and her friends. And if not, you can catch up here. Now, let’s talk about Episodes 3 and 4 because things are getting real.

Zuri hosts a power brunch that’s more than just mimosas and chit-chat. Meanwhile, Adesuwa’s dealing with the chaos that comes with Soji’s debts, and it’s not pretty. Lara’s life takes a hit when her main source of income disappears, leaving her scrambling for her next step. And just when Tami thinks her business is taking off with influencer Sabrina, there’s a twist that could complicate things.

By Episode 4, tensions rise. Zuri’s ambition leads her back to an old flame for help, and Tsola’s not too happy about it. Adesuwa’s world is turned upside down by news she wasn’t expecting, while Lara’s job hunt hits one roadblock after another. Tami, on the other hand, gets a reality check from her dad.

Watch episodes 3 and 4 below.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php