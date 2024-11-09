Catch Up on Zuri, Adesuwa, and Tami’s Latest Struggles in Episodes 3 & 4 of The Smart Money Woman 2

If you’re following The “Smart Money Woman” Season 2, you know it’s already serving up a mix of wins and challenges for Zuri and her friends. And if not, you can catch up here. Now, let’s talk about Episodes 3 and 4 because things are getting real.

Zuri hosts a power brunch that’s more than just mimosas and chit-chat. Meanwhile, Adesuwa’s dealing with the chaos that comes with Soji’s debts, and it’s not pretty. Lara’s life takes a hit when her main source of income disappears, leaving her scrambling for her next step. And just when Tami thinks her business is taking off with influencer Sabrina, there’s a twist that could complicate things.

By Episode 4, tensions rise. Zuri’s ambition leads her back to an old flame for help, and Tsola’s not too happy about it. Adesuwa’s world is turned upside down by news she wasn’t expecting, while Lara’s job hunt hits one roadblock after another. Tami, on the other hand, gets a reality check from her dad.

Watch episodes 3 and 4 below.