Watch Ada Ehi & Joe Praize Celebrate Divine Victory in “Game Changer”

Published

6 hours ago

 on

Gospel singers Ada Ehi and Joe Praize have released a brand new gospel track,“Game Changer,” accompanied by a compelling music video.

As the title suggests, “Game Changer” is a celebration of victory and divine intervention. The song conveys profound gratitude and joy for the transformative victories God brings into the lives of believers.

It explores themes of faith and trust in God, recognising Him as the ultimate “Game Changer” who overcomes seemingly insurmountable challenges. The lyrics highlight God’s role as a defender, great physician, and ocean divider, showcasing His ability to alter circumstances and reveal His glory.

Watch the music video below:

