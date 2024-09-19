Shekhinah’s Stirring Acoustic Performance of “Steady” is Must Watch!

Connect with us

Published

1 day ago

 on

South African songstress Shekhinah delivered a soulful live acoustic performance of her hit single, “Steady,” and it’s giving all the feels.

In “Steady,” Shekhinah takes us on a journey through the highs and lows of love. The song dives into the emotional rollercoaster of rekindling a relationship after the storms have passed. It’s all about love, commitment, and the desire to make things right, even after repeated breakups and makeups.

With heartfelt lyrics like “We break up, only to make up,” Shekhinah shows the power of staying steady in love despite the bumps along the way.

Catch the heartfelt performance below:

