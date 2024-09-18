Tributes Pour in for Michaela DePrince, a Trailblazer in the World of Ballet

Tributes are pouring in for Michaela Mabinty DePrince, the renowned ballerina who passed away on September 10 at the age of 29.

Born in Sierra Leone during the brutal civil war, Michaela’s early life was marked by tragedy. According to her biography, rebels killed her father, and soon after, her mother succumbed to illness and starvation. Orphaned at a young age and living with vitiligo, a condition causing patches of skin to lose pigment, Michaela was abandoned at an orphanage.

It was there, at the orphanage, that she glimpsed a ballet magazine. The image of a ballerina en pointe sparked her deep love for dance. This moment led Michaela on a journey that would change her life forever. Shortly after, she was adopted by an American family, the DePrinces, becoming one of their eleven children.

In New Jersey, Michaela began formal dance lessons and quickly excelled. By the age of 14, she had won a prestigious scholarship to the Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School at the American Ballet Theatre (ABT) in New York City, as reported by Glamour.

Her extraordinary career took her to many heights. Michaela starred in the 2011 documentary “First Position,” performed on Dancing with the Stars, and appeared in Beyoncé’s “Freedom” music video in 2016. She was also the subject of a biopic directed by Madonna, played the lead in the ballet film “Coppelia,” and authored two books: “Taking Flight: From War Orphan to Star Ballerina” and “Ballerina Dreams.”

Her life was one defined by grace, purpose, and strength. Her unwavering commitment to her art, her humanitarian efforts, and her courage in overcoming unimaginable challenges will forever inspire us. She stood as a beacon of hope for many, showing that no matter the obstacles, beauty and greatness can rise from the darkest of places. Though her time with us was far too brief, her brilliance and legacy will continue to shine in the hearts of all who were touched by her story, for generations to come. Love and prayers go to her chosen family, friends, and those who loved her, says her team.

Tributes have poured in from prominent ballet institutions. The Dutch National Ballet, where Michaela performed, said, “Michaela has been taken from us far too soon. Our thoughts are with her loved ones and family.”

The American Ballet Theatre and the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School shared a tribute on Instagram: “Michaela’s extraordinary journey, from her time at the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School and ABT Summer Intensive to the global stage, inspired countless dancers and touched the hearts of many. Her resilience, grace, and talent left an indelible mark on the dance world.”

Misty Copeland, the famous ABT principal dancer honoured Michaela by sharing an excerpt from her book “Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy,” writing, “Michaela had so much more to give, not just to ballet but to the world. Her legacy will continue to inspire generations of dancers, but her absence leaves a void that will be felt deeply.”