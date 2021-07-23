3 Covers, 1 Beauty! Idia Aisien stuns on Blanck Magazine’s 15th Issue

Idia Aisien sits with Blanck Magazine’s Editor in Chief Franka Chiedu as she sought to unravel the successful TV superstar turned Nollywood actress.

The pair delve deep into conversations surrounding how Idia managed to pull off her first acting gig as a lead actress in “Nneka the Pretty Serpent“, how her journey through the entertainment industry has evolved, what the future holds and much more as she features in not one but three covers for the magazine’s 15th issue.

Describing her experience debuting as the lead in a movie as humbling and remarkable – Idia says the experience has shown her that anyone can literally achieve anything they set their minds to.

You can learn a new language, and even become a different person. I am more confident than I have ever been, but it is confidence in my ability to learn new things. Everything is also about humility— I walk into a room, and I am excited to learn and gain experience and skills from every single person I meet in that room. My mother always says that if there is an opportunity and you are prepared, then success will come—it finally makes complete sense.

On the first cover, Idia stuns in LadyBeellionaire‘s blue and white dress and jacket set with floral accents featuring exaggerated sleeves, halter neck and a double thigh-high slit, paired with white pumps. For makeup, Idia opts for a subtle glam look complemented by a curly side-part hairdo.

For the second cover, the style star dons a long blue ruffled tulle dress with butterfly sleeves by 3&4Fashion. For beauty, Idia sports a neutral makeup look with bold eyes complemented by a sleek low bun. The dreamy look works perfectly for the aesthetics of the cover.

And for the third and final cover, Idia is sizzling hot in a one-shoulder metallic dress, wearing a dewy makeup look, bold lashes and highlighted skin complemented by bold, bouncy curls.

Credits:

Interview & Creative Direction: Franka Chiedu (@fasindi)

Photography: Kosol Onwudinjor (@kosolonwudinjor)

Styling: Ifeoma Odogwu (@Hyperfashun

Makeup: Laila Cadne (@lailacadne)

Hair: Zubby Definition (@zubbydefinition)

Cover Outfits: @3and4fashion. | @ladybeellionaire_luxury