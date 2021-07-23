Highlights of the Tokyo Olympics 2020 Opening Ceremony

Connect with us

On Friday, July 23, 2021, the Tokyo Olympics 2021 kicked off at the 68,000-capacity National Stadium in Tokyo with a show of colour, music, and a strong message of unity in diversity, peace, and solidarity.

It started with a song, dance, and homage to Japanese carpenters, then the usual Parade of Nations.

In order to restrict the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, no live audience was present. Athletes, support personnel, and members of the media were subject to rigorous Covid-19 guidelines, which include frequent testing and daily health checks.

There were just a few hundred officials and dignitaries in attendance, including Japan’s Emperor Naruhito, French President Emmanuel Macron, and US First Lady Jill Biden.

Check out the athletes representing Nigeria at the Olympics.

