Connect with us

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Tonto Dikeh makes Nollywood Comeback with "Beggars Children" | Check Out the BTS Photos

BN TV Movies & TV

Chef Eros sits with Adeolu Adefarasin to discuss the power of branding on “Shop Talk”

BN TV

Tutu and Anayo Get a Little More Friendly in Episode 12 of Accelerate TV's "The Olive"

BN TV

Zicsaloma & Steve Chuks will Crack You Up in this Episode of Ndani TGIF Show

BN TV Music

New Music + Lyric Video: Rudeboy - Focus

BN TV Music

Aduke performs "In My Room" on "Living Room Sessions" | Watch

BN TV

Make Yam in Vegetable Sauce with Zeelicious' Mouth-Watering Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

And So It Begins... Watch Episode 5 of "Rumour Has It" on BN TV

BN TV

Do You Know What You Want? Here's the Concluding Part of Pastor Kingsley's Conversation on "Toke Moments"

BN TV Movies & TV

David Oyelowo plays Netflix's "Truth or BS" to Bust Some Myths Surrounding "The Water Man"

BN TV

Tonto Dikeh makes Nollywood Comeback with “Beggars Children” | Check Out the BTS Photos

Published

40 mins ago

 on

Tonto Dikeh is getting ready to make a big comeback!

Tonto is now on set with the cast of the forthcoming film “Beggars Children“, directed by Tchidi Chikere. She made the announcement on Friday, taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, “The King is Back… Don’t get too comfy, we not here for too long… It is what it is🙃.”

After starring in Pascal Amanfo‘s film “Celebrity Marriage” in 2017, this is her first feature in four years.

Angela Okorie, Doris Ogala, Ini Edo, Bolanle Ninalowo, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Monalisa Chinda Coker, and Saidi Balogun, to name a few, also feature in film produced by Benedict Johnson.

See the BTS photos and videos below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AMB. KING TONTO (@tontolet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AMB. KING TONTO (@tontolet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by AMB. KING TONTO (@tontolet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bolanle Ninalowo (@iamnino_b)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bolanle Ninalowo (@iamnino_b)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by LEGIT QUEEN 👑 (@realangelaokorie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Monalisa Chinda Coker (@monalisacode)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

css.php