Tonto Dikeh makes Nollywood Comeback with “Beggars Children” | Check Out the BTS Photos

Tonto Dikeh is getting ready to make a big comeback!

Tonto is now on set with the cast of the forthcoming film “Beggars Children“, directed by Tchidi Chikere. She made the announcement on Friday, taking to Instagram to share the exciting news, “The King is Back… Don’t get too comfy, we not here for too long… It is what it is🙃.”

After starring in Pascal Amanfo‘s film “Celebrity Marriage” in 2017, this is her first feature in four years.

Angela Okorie, Doris Ogala, Ini Edo, Bolanle Ninalowo, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Monalisa Chinda Coker, and Saidi Balogun, to name a few, also feature in film produced by Benedict Johnson.

See the BTS photos and videos below:

