Actress Tonto Dikeh is staging a come back to Nollywood after a 5-year break, playing bride Stephanie in yet-to-be-released movie “Celebrity Marriage.”

The actress posted a video on her Instagram discussing her character, describing her as intelligent and a go-getter.

The movie also stars Toyin Abraham, Kanayo O. Kanayo and Odunlade Adekola.

Watch the video below: