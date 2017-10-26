Confirmation? Tamar addresses Toni as “Mrs. Braxton-Williams” after Birdman’s Last name

Speculations have been swirling all over the internet, different people saying singer Toni Braxton and hip-hop mogul Birdman – real name Bryan Williams – secretly got engaged.

Either party refused to confirm, the only comment being one from Braxton’s reps saying the pair were yet to get married.

Even family and friends have all kept mum, refusing to saying anything – until now!

In a now deleted Instagram post, Braxton’s sister Tamar Braxton, congratulating Toni for the Don Cornelius Legend Award to be given to her by BET next month, referred to her as “Mrs Braxton-Williams” (Williams being Birdman’s surname, if you didn’t already figure.)

See the post below (taken by The Jasmine Brand):

Photo Credit: Paras Griffin/BET/Getty Images for BET, The Jasmine Brand