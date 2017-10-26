N6 replies M.I with New Track “Fix Up Your Life” | M.I Reacts

Following the release of M.I‘s song “You Rappers should Fix Up your Life”, N6 is out with a new track “Fix Up Your Life (M.I’s reply)”.

N6 shared the track on Soundcloud and wrote: “No beef intended. Just a friendly Joust. #ForTheCulture”

Listen below:

M.I has also responded to N6’s track in a series of tweets. See below:

Awww guys.. n6 rapped and replied me.. I'm touched!! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

1. You are right!!!!! I dont want any problems with Olamide.. I'll say here what I said to him.. he might be the greatest.. talent yakpa — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

2. Phyno.. my brother. He is a legend.. put the east on.. hiphop wise.. him, Mr Raw, Mc loaf – untouchable — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

3. Reminisce– bro!!!! You heard that man rap??? I love him!!! I honestly don't want no issue and I love him another legend — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

4. Mode Naeto Sinzu the list goes on.. people that have paid their dues.. gave me the platform!!! I took it and ran — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

5. N6.. why are you speaking for them.. speak for you.. as a rapper.. have you given us your best work and maximized your potential??? — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

6. You know the answer in your heart.. I can only guess what answer is because you replied!!! My brother!!!!!! F I X U P — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

Lol… I'm touched for real though!! — Yung denzL (@MI_Abaga) October 25, 2017

N6 also responded to M.I’s tweets saying:

Love u bro, I actually had fun kicking them lines …. #FixUpToo https://t.co/MqsYFH7Q70 — #BiznessB4Pleasure (@N6OFLIFE) October 25, 2017