BellaNaija

Inspired!

Neyo and Crystal expecting Baby Number 2!

25.10.2017 at By 1 Comment

Baby news is always good news!

Neyo – real name Shaffer Smith –  has made public that him and his wife Crystal Smith are expecting their 2nd child together.

Neyo made a post on his Instagram featuring photos of his 3 children – 2 from past relationships, and 1 with Crystal – and added an empty box with a question mark.

The singer wrote as its caption: So ooooo….. guess who’s awaiting a NEW ARRIVAL.

He added: @itscrystalsmith and yours truly are happy to announce we’re expecting❤️!

He then made another post of himself and his wife hugging and kissing, writing: “Guess who’s having another Baby!!!”

A hearty congratulations to the couple.

See the posts below:

Photo Credit: neyo

 

Comment  1

Tagged With: , , , Filed Under: Music, Scoop

1 Comments on Neyo and Crystal expecting Baby Number 2!
  • Bia October 25, 2017 at 11:39 pm

    This life. Is this not the dude that made his former wife take out her womb or something cos he didn’t want anymore children?

    Love this! 1 Reply
  • Post a comment

BN Playlist of the Week

  1. Awww Di'ja 3:46
  2. Yaro (Remix) ft. Ice Prince Di'Ja 3:26
  3. Jowo Aramide 3:29
  4. Funmi Lowo feat. Sir Dauda Aramide 3:15
  5. Kedike Chidinma 3:55
  6. Jankolikoko feat. Sound Sultan Chidinma 3:01
  7. Yolo Yolo Seyi Shay 3:26
  8. Crazy feat. Wizkid Seyi Shay 3:54
  9. Toh BAD Niyola 3:58
  10. Last Bus Stop (L.S.B) Niyola 3:52
  11. Ibadi Niniola 3:43
  12. Maradona Niniola 3:11
  13. Open And Close Simi 3:26
  14. JAMB Question Simi 3:25
  15. My Darlin Tiwa Savage 4:10
  16. All Over Tiwa Savage 3:31
  17. Mountain ft. Lira Waje 4:09
  18. In The Air Waje 3:49
  19. Tumbum Yemi Alade 3:01
  20. Johnny Yemi Alade 3:56
  21. Serious Love Nwantinti (Remix) feat. Flavour Omawumi 3:42
  22. Warn Yourself Ft Wizkid Omawumi 3:41

Star Features

Maramma Beauty School is now open for registration!

Very Special Offer @ Cotton Suites

Tune Of The Day

Recent Posts

Recent Comments

Music Video Of The Week

Movie Of The Week

css.php
MENU BellaNaija