Neyo and Crystal expecting Baby Number 2!

Baby news is always good news!

Neyo – real name Shaffer Smith – has made public that him and his wife Crystal Smith are expecting their 2nd child together.

Neyo made a post on his Instagram featuring photos of his 3 children – 2 from past relationships, and 1 with Crystal – and added an empty box with a question mark.

The singer wrote as its caption: So ooooo….. guess who’s awaiting a NEW ARRIVAL.

He added: @itscrystalsmith and yours truly are happy to announce we’re expecting❤️!

He then made another post of himself and his wife hugging and kissing, writing: “Guess who’s having another Baby!!!”

A hearty congratulations to the couple.

See the posts below:

👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽👶🏽❤️❤️❤️❤️😁😁😁😁!!!! @itscrystalsmith #PrettyPreggoLady A post shared by NE-YO (@neyo) on Oct 25, 2017 at 9:23am PDT

Photo Credit: neyo