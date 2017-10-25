Neyo and Crystal expecting Baby Number 2!

Baby news is always good news!
Neyo – real name Shaffer Smith – has made public that him and his wife Crystal Smith are expecting their 2nd child together.
Neyo made a post on his Instagram featuring photos of his 3 children – 2 from past relationships, and 1 with Crystal – and added an empty box with a question mark.
The singer wrote as its caption: So ooooo….. guess who’s awaiting a NEW ARRIVAL.
He added: @itscrystalsmith and yours truly are happy to announce we’re expecting❤️!
He then made another post of himself and his wife hugging and kissing, writing: “Guess who’s having another Baby!!!”
A hearty congratulations to the couple.
Photo Credit: neyo
This life. Is this not the dude that made his former wife take out her womb or something cos he didn’t want anymore children?