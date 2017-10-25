BellaNaija

Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy! 🔵

25.10.2017

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

Keeping up with the Kardashians” star Khloe Kardashian and her NBA boo Tristan Thompson are reportedly expecting a baby boy.

According to People, the couple who have been dating since September 2016 are expecting the child early next year.

Although this is Khloe’s first child, Tristan already has a 10-month old son Prince Oliver from his relationship with his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

An inside source toled People:

Yes, Khloé and Tristan are expecting and they are absolutely thrilled. This isn’t something they were in a rush to announce to the whole world, and it’s only been in just the past week or so that they’ve felt comfortable telling most of their inner circle.

This is something Khloé has wanted for years and years and yet it’s more than that: She didn’t want it unless she was in the right relationship for it. She never let it happen with Lamar, intentionally, and she never considered it with James or French or anyone else she has seen.

But this is such a wonderful moment for her: not only is she going to be a mother, she is going to be raising a child with a man she truly loves. Everyone is over the moon for them both.

Photo Credit: Instagram – Tristan Thompson

1 Comments on Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson are expecting a baby boy! 🔵

