“I am the best thing to ever happen to the Nigerian music industry” – Brymo

Singer Brymo has described himself as the “best thing to ever happen to the Nigerian music industry.”

Brymo made the statement on Twitter, adding that he will not let people wait until he dies before they accept it.

Of course, Nigerian music fans are expressing diverse opinions on his tweet, some agreeing with him, others criticising him for what they say is “pride.”

See his tweet, and others by fans, below:

I am the best thing to ever happen to the Nigerian music industry, and I will not let you wait till I die before you accept it… — Olofo'ro (@BrymOlawale) October 25, 2017

so much respect for you and your influence on Nigeria Music — DamyduduSportlens360 (@dammydudu) October 25, 2017

Big mistake man. You're good but you dnt have to show pride. They will drag u for this lol — John Dillinger 🗯️ (@Dabz_Oj) October 25, 2017

My mom likes ur music but I'll pretend u were high wen u wrote this. — drizyBaby (@drizybens) October 25, 2017

Seems like Mr. Eazi has been doing it wrong all this while then. — Beardless Mufasa (@FolaRichard_) October 25, 2017

Ok now this is the pride that comes before fall we've all been talking about — IFEMMA (@iam_Ifemma) October 25, 2017

Your unique doesn't mean ur the best — IFEMMA (@iam_Ifemma) October 25, 2017

I want what you are on fam. — Ozzy' (@Don_Diei) October 25, 2017

Sound it! — Ogu Chinedu Kingsley (@silly_spocky) October 25, 2017

Whether you like Brymo or not, you cannot listen to most of his songs and not admit that he's one of the most talented musicians to ever come out of Nigeria. — Isima (@IsimaOdeh) October 25, 2017

If Brymo says he's the best, it's because he is. — Son of Grace (@tosinadeda) October 25, 2017