“I am the best thing to ever happen to the Nigerian music industry” – Brymo

25.10.2017

"I am the best thing to ever happen to the Nigerian music industry" - Brymo - BellaNaija

Brymo

Singer Brymo has described himself as the “best thing to ever happen to the Nigerian music industry.”

Brymo made the statement on Twitter, adding that he will not let people wait until he dies before they accept it.

Of course, Nigerian music fans are expressing diverse opinions on his tweet, some agreeing with him, others criticising him for what they say is “pride.”

See his tweet, and others by fans, below:

  • Miss Anoni Moss October 25, 2017 at 10:37 pm

    Those that appreciate good music know what he said is true, maybe he should not have said it that way but it’s FACT!

    Love this! 0 Reply
