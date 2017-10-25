Timi Dakolo & Freeze in Online Battle over Tithing, Marriage & Divorce

Gospel singer Timi Dakolo and OAP Freeze are (at the time of this report), currently battling on Instagram over the issues of tithing, marriage and divorce.
It all started with Timi Dakolo’s post where he lamented the rate of divorce and how people now make it look cool to leave their marriages.
So pastor Oyakhilome that got divorced is an incomplete person abi?
A friend of mine nearly had his dick cut off by his ex wife. She tied him down in his sleep, If not for the fact that his younger brother broke down the door and rescued him, today he would have been dickless. I wish he had listened to TIMI’S advice and remained in the marriage with or without his penis, as long as he kept his vows abi? God punish bad people!
I am a living testimony that divorce from a bad situation is a HUGE BLESSING, as in baba blessing, my entire family and I rejoice everyday, thanking God for the gift of divorce.
If person wan kill you, no run o, siddon inside the marriage dey dance to Timi music 🎶 ~FRZ
@daddyfreeze I HAVE WAITED FOR THIS DAY LIKE A CHILD WAITING FOR A NEW TOY.. FIRST LET ME ADDRESS YOUR TEACHING PEOPLE THIS SHALLOW DOCTRINE OF NOT TO PAY TITHE AND HOW OUR OFFERINGS ARE GOING TO THE PASTORS POCKET… ALL YOUR TALK ABOUT PASTORS AND HOW THEY SPEND OUR TITHES …WE AS CHRISTIANS GIVE OUR OFFERING/TITHE TO GOD,WEATHER PASTOR CHOP OR NOT NA HIM GO ANSWER TO GOD..AND GOD WILL BE BLESSING US FOR GIVING .STOP YOUR MISLEADING INNOCENT MIND AND DEMONIC TEACHING… (TO THE PEOPLE LOOKING AT THE WOMAN WHO BROKE HER ALABASTER BOX..IT WAS A WASTE).. TO JESUS,IT WAS AN OFFERING… A CANAL MIND CANNOT UNDERSTAND THE THINGS OF THE SPIRIT.. AND LET ME TREAT THIS YA JUMPING INTO THIS MY TALK.. ON MARRIAGE .. OGA FREEZE I RESPECT YOU AS AN ELDER BUT HONESTLY.. YOU DON'T HAVE ANY RIGHT TO TALK MARRIAGE AND GIVE ADVICE OR EVEN CONTRIBUTE ANY LITTLE BIT.. MY RESPECT FOR WENT DOWN THE DRAIN THE DAY I SAW YOU CALL THE MOTHER THAT GAVE YOU CHILDREN USELESS.. I MEAN THE WORD USELESS TO THE MOTHER OF YOUR CHILDREN.. WHAT IS LOWER THAN THAT? GUY GO BOIL BEANS OR PEEL EGUSI.. MEN KNOW WHAT TO SAY AND WHEN TO SAY THEM.. MY BROTHER FEAR GOD.. HE'S WAYS ARE NOT LIKE OURS .. CHRISTIANS PAY YOUR TITHE ..IT IS TO GOD..AND YOUNG PEOPLE I WILL SAY IT AGAIN.. DON'T RUSH INTO MARRIAGE.. BE CERTAIN .. NO HUMAN BEING WILL COMPLETE YOU..FOREVER IS A LONG TIME TO MAKE SUCH MISTAKE.. LADIES LET ME TELL YOU THE TRUTH.. ALL MEN LOVE CURVES AND BOOBS AND BEAUTIFUL FACE. BUT WE WOULD FOREVER RESPECT A COMPLETE AN INTELLIGENT WOMAN.. COME INTO MARRIAGE PREPARED.. IT'S NOT AN AFTER PARTY,YOU CANT JUST STAND UP AND LEAVE.. APART FROM DOMESTIC WHICH I DON'T SUPPORT.. TRY AND MAKE IT WORK..ITS A PARTNERSHIP OF TWO COMPLETE PEOPLE..YOU NEED PATIENCE,UNDERSTANDING AND A VERY HIGH LEVEL OF COMMUNICATION.. FOR TO LOVE SOMEONE IS TO KNOW THAT PERSON A GREAT DEAL..
@timidakolo unlike you, I haven’t waited all my life to respond to you, why should I? Who are you and where’s the sense in what you write or what you stand for?
You are a product of this same shallow doctrine yourself, the churches you perform at, where do you think they get the money to pay from?
You speak about marriage, how long you been married for? What do you know? You say I don’t have the right to comment on marriage, who gave you the license to comment?
I was married for 10 whole years, you dingbat! If I can’t comment on marriage, WHO CAN?
You call my teachings ‘demonic’, why don’t you back yours up with the Bible? My demonic teachings have full biblical support, how would you know? Do you read your bible?
You follow pastors like sheep up and down, is it now paining you that they could be giving more gigs to younger artists, and you are now crying on the internet?
Do you think I’m so stupid as not to know what that forlorn dirge you pasted on the internet about (ARE YOU SURE YOU ARE BUILDING YOUR DREAM OR THE PASTOR’S OWN..) stood for?
You say you give tithe and offering to God when you give it to a pastor, is that what God said in Deuteronomy 14:22-26 or in Nehemiah 10:38?
Do you have a copy of the Bible at all? I suggest you get yourself one.
I shouldn’t be educating you, but do read from Matthew 25:32 to know what it takes to “give to God” and ‘pastor’ or ‘man of God’ isn’t in the equation.
You don’t know shit about my marriage, so you have no right whatsoever to comment on it, I didn’t comment on yours, or how you are handling it, so don’t get personal, your life is far from perfect.
–
Typing in caps is shouting your words, NOT YOUR MESSAGE, which remains as vacuous as the writer.
You lost respect for me? I never had any for you! Sorry, but I’m not big on pulpit puppets.
Maybe if you spent more time writing music than writing for the blogs, more kids won’t be wondering “who’s timi dakolo?” ~FRZ
#FreeTheSheeple
In what can be seen as a response, Timi shared a photo of himself by the pool side and wrote: “La Sun is not for the fainthearted”
Timi 1:Freeze 0
Timi was sharp and straight ,Freeze , you were timid and insulting instead of responding. sign of losing and anger.
Timis first comment was not general, but you took offence. Grow up freeze everything is not about you .
Social media tell women what to expect from a relationship and that is breaking lots of homes not domestic violence sadly
Let leave the topic aside for a moment but this freezer or wotever her is called always oozes insecurity and trying to cover up guilt. Let go boy u have moved on a long time ago right?
Timi made complete sense but I do not understand why he would waste his time on Freeze.
Honestly freeze irritates me and I hate to read anything about him . Were it not for Timi I wouldn’t have bothered. I dont know y he always feels like he has to respond to everything. As for Timi I wish you hadn’t given him your valuable time. He is a proud bigot that thinks his life revolves around vain things and believes his trashy opinion are valuable.