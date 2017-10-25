Timi Dakolo & Freeze in Online Battle over Tithing, Marriage & Divorce

Gospel singer Timi Dakolo and OAP Freeze are (at the time of this report), currently battling on Instagram over the issues of tithing, marriage and divorce.

It all started with Timi Dakolo’s post where he lamented the rate of divorce and how people now make it look cool to leave their marriages.

Freeze shared a screenshot of Timi’s comment and wrote:

So pastor Oyakhilome that got divorced is an incomplete person abi?

A friend of mine nearly had his dick cut off by his ex wife. She tied him down in his sleep, If not for the fact that his younger brother broke down the door and rescued him, today he would have been dickless. I wish he had listened to TIMI’S advice and remained in the marriage with or without his penis, as long as he kept his vows abi? God punish bad people!

I am a living testimony that divorce from a bad situation is a HUGE BLESSING, as in baba blessing, my entire family and I rejoice everyday, thanking God for the gift of divorce.

If person wan kill you, no run o, siddon inside the marriage dey dance to Timi music 🎶 ~FRZ

This response also elicited a reaction from Timi. See below:

Freeze, also saw need to respond to Timi, and he wrote:

@timidakolo unlike you, I haven’t waited all my life to respond to you, why should I? Who are you and where’s the sense in what you write or what you stand for?

You are a product of this same shallow doctrine yourself, the churches you perform at, where do you think they get the money to pay from?

You speak about marriage, how long you been married for? What do you know? You say I don’t have the right to comment on marriage, who gave you the license to comment?

I was married for 10 whole years, you dingbat! If I can’t comment on marriage, WHO CAN?

You call my teachings ‘demonic’, why don’t you back yours up with the Bible? My demonic teachings have full biblical support, how would you know? Do you read your bible?

You follow pastors like sheep up and down, is it now paining you that they could be giving more gigs to younger artists, and you are now crying on the internet?

Do you think I’m so stupid as not to know what that forlorn dirge you pasted on the internet about (ARE YOU SURE YOU ARE BUILDING YOUR DREAM OR THE PASTOR’S OWN..) stood for?

You say you give tithe and offering to God when you give it to a pastor, is that what God said in Deuteronomy 14:22-26 or in Nehemiah 10:38?

Do you have a copy of the Bible at all? I suggest you get yourself one.

I shouldn’t be educating you, but do read from Matthew 25:32 to know what it takes to “give to God” and ‘pastor’ or ‘man of God’ isn’t in the equation.

You don’t know shit about my marriage, so you have no right whatsoever to comment on it, I didn’t comment on yours, or how you are handling it, so don’t get personal, your life is far from perfect.

Typing in caps is shouting your words, NOT YOUR MESSAGE, which remains as vacuous as the writer.

You lost respect for me? I never had any for you! Sorry, but I’m not big on pulpit puppets.

Maybe if you spent more time writing music than writing for the blogs, more kids won’t be wondering “who’s timi dakolo?” ~FRZ

#FreeTheSheeple

In what can be seen as a response, Timi shared a photo of himself by the pool side and wrote: “La Sun is not for the fainthearted”

LA SUN IS NOT FOR THE FAINT HEARTED.. A post shared by Timi dakolo (@timidakolo) on Oct 25, 2017 at 1:23pm PDT