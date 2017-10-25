BellaNaija

Rock n Roll legend Fats Domino passes aged 89

25.10.2017

Rock n Roll titan Antoine “Fats” Domino, behind hit songs like “Ain’t That A Shame“, “Blueberry Hill” & “Blue Monday” has died at the age of 89.

Mark Bone, chief investigator with the Jefferson Parish Medical Examiner’s office in Louisiana confirmed that he died of natural causes.

Domino with his producer and arranger Dave Bartholomew in the 1950s and early ’60s cut a stream of hits songs that earmarked New Orleans as a Rock n Roll hotbed.

Domino has maintained a steadfast presence on the New Orleans music scene, playing to a sold out crowd at Tipitina’s nightclub in 2007 & appearing on an episode of TV show “Treme” in 2012.

Domino was inducted into the Rock n Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.


