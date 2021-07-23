Connect with us

Chioma Ikokwu's Epic Vacation In Tulum Is Giving Us Major FOMO

You Have to See Chinonso Arubayi's Breathtaking Photoshoot with Her Son Jayden

Art meets Whisky at the exclusive launch of Glenfiddich’s Grande Couronne in Lagos

Claire Idera Nnani chats with Nicole Chikwe about Motherhood in this Episode of "Mum’s Worst Day" Podcast

Ready to Travel? Wakanow has opened a new travel experience center in Lekki

Midas Radio rolls out New Episodes of Nicole Chikwe’s “Mum’s Worst Day” Podcast🎙

Kiki Foodies has a Great Recipe for Apple Juice

Ify's Kitchen's Recipe for Ofe Ugu

"Blow Your Trumpet" - That's the Message Abimbola Craig Has For You in Her New Vlog

Sisi Yemmie is Back with a New Episode of "Sisi Weekly"

GoodHair CEO Chioma Ikokwuare just proved she’s the queen of stunning vacations as she recently took a trip to Tulum, a town on the Caribbean coastline of Mexico’s Yucatán Peninsula.

She arrived in Tulum after an incredible birthday trip in Las Vegas with her friends, and she’s taking her time to rest and recharge while exploring the beautiful lake, warm sunshine, rocky cliff above the white sand beach, and turquoise sea.

Check out a few more photos of Chioma’s sun-filled Mexican escape!

Vacation in Tulum but make it stylish

 

Swimwear

 

Explore the beauty of Tulum

 

Damilola has over three years of experience as a content editor.

