Ifu Ennada channels the Invincible Warrior Princess on Her Birthday

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Ifu Ennada is celebrating a new age!

The reality star took to her Instagram to celebrate the day, sharing photos of herself channelling the invincible warrior princess.

“New Age! New Fire! New Blessings + Peace of Mind! Happy Birthday To Me!”, she captioned a photo of herself looking fierce in a leather bikini shot by Kelechi Kolex with art direction by Ifu Ennada while complimenting her look with a gold bracelet and neckpiece, and a warrior spear.

Check on it!
