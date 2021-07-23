Fireboy DML is Uber Stylish as He Covers VULKAN Magazine’s Latest Issue

Connect with us

Published

2 hours ago

 on

YBNL popstar singer and songwriter, Fireboy DML looks his best yet as covers VULKAN Magazine to discuss his journey as an artist while doing his part to connect people through music.

On his first studio experience after indulging in pop, Afrobeats, R&B, a lot of Elton John, a lot of Celine Dion, and a lot of acapella, he said;

My life was probably going to end up as a regular guy’s life until I found myself in the studio one day and made my first song… Since then it’s been music for me.

On why he chose music:

Why music? Because music gives me purpose. It gives me a sense of direction that I did not have… You know, I thought I had everything figured out. I’ve always been a serious person, serious-minded and all that but I didn’t have a sense of direction. I didn’t have a purpose and music gives me that.

On how excited he is to be part of the rise of Afrobeats music:

We’re all doing a great job. Pioneers, Legends, Senior men, like I like to call them in the industry, and of course the new generation which I represent.

Afrobeats is history, it represents where I’m from, it represents my culture, my home, my happy place… it’s culture, it brings a lot of people together, it’s got so many components.

Read the full issue on www.vulkanmagazine.com

See more photos from the cover feature below:

Credits

@VULKANmag
Talent FIREBOY DML @fireboydml
Photographer CECILE BOKO @bokocecile
Videographer PHILLIP LEWIS @phlipisme
Styling & Creative Direction AMBIKA “B” SANJANA @styledbyambika
Styling Assistant SHELBY WATSON @shelbswats
Grooming SAISHA BEECHAM @saishabeecham
Interview ALEXANDRA BONNET @alexbonnetwrites
Team FIREBOY DML @mister-kareem @Missnovember_11 @tosinshotit
Location ZEVARRA LOFTS @zevarralofts
Production @bellomediagroup x @maisonpriveepr_la x @alexbonnetwrites

