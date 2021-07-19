5 Things to Know About #BBNaija Season 6 Starting This Weekend

The wait is almost over!

The highly anticipated Big Brother Naija season 6 is starting this weekend and the new season will be hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Speaking on the premiere of the show, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “With each season of BBNaija we task ourselves on delivering great content that will take the excitement a notch higher and meet the entertainment needs of our customers. For this sixth season, we are pulling all the stops to give our customers a show like never seen before from Nigeria with end-to-end production best practices under global health and safety standards”.

Here are five things to note about the forthcoming season:

This season, BBNaija will include a special double launch show on Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25, 2021.

This year’s season has a massive N90 million up for grabs for the lucky winner. Yes, way bigger than the previous editions.

There will be no SMS voting this season. All voting will take place on the Big Brother Naija website and mobile site, as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv applications.

It is scheduled to run for 72 days, ending on October 3, 2021.

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the event live on Showmax.

The double launch will air from 7 pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

Get ready to meet new housemates in biggie’s house for a long week with absolutely nowhere to hide. We can’t wait to watch housemates as they scheme, show raw talent and real-life drama for the big prize.