LifeBank is Ensuring Steady Supply of Oxygen in Nasarawa State Hospitals with New Oxygen Plant, AirCo

On the 13th of July, 2021, LifeBank launched their latest product, an oxygen plant; AirCo, in Orozo, Nasarawa state, Nigeria. LifeBank delivers medical supplies to Hospitals in Africa using technology and a multimodal distribution platform.

At the event, the LifeBank team detailed their excitement about the innovation which they believe will improve the quality of healthcare that hospitals currently provide within Nasarawa and nearby regions.

AirCo is a tech and data driven oxygen PSA plant for the people of Nasarawa and the North Central, LifeBank’s goal is to use this technical innovation to save the lives of the most vulnerable. Lack of access to much needed supplies leads to avoidable deaths.

The event was graced by prominent guests such as the Deputy Governor of Nasarawa state, His excellency, Dr Emmanuel Akabe; Commissioner for Health, Nasarawa state, Phar Yahaya Baba Ahmed; StateRepresentative of the Director General, NCDC Dr Ifeanyi Abali; Director General, NASIDA, and Dr Gaza Gwamna, Executive Secretary Nasarawa State Health Insurance Agency.

In an interview, when asked why the launch of the oxygen plant was taking off first in Nassarawa, CEO of LifeBank Temie Giwa -Tubosun responded by saying that “Nasarawa State is a beautiful state, a state of deep waterfalls, rich land, and a gentle people. What sets them apart is the shared ingenuity of the people, commitment to bringing change, and the willingness of its government to work hard with the private sector to innovate in a way that solves problems.”

“Innovation is the path that will allow our country to live up with its promise. By working with LifeBank and our team, Nasarawa state has shown itself to be Nigeria’s home of innovation that drives impact. We are so glad to bring this plant with the capacity to produce 700 cubic meters a day to the state.”

The launch event was an avenue to bring together health care professionals, and stakeholders who all shared common interests in improving the quality of healthcare in Nigeria. The event was attended both physically and virtually.