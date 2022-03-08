Temi Giwa-Tubosun, Nneka Mobisson Honoured at 2022 Cartier Women’s Initiative Impact Awards

At the 2022 Cartier Impact Awards Ceremony in Dubai, Nigeria’s Temie Giwa-Tubosun, founder of LifeBank, was awarded the first place honour in the “Improving Lives” category.

To celebrate their 15th anniversary, Cartier Women’s Initiative selected nine former fellows for the extraordinary impact that their businesses have achieved over the years.

The Impact Awards cover three categories: Improving Lives, Preserving the Planet, and Creating Opportunities, which are based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). Three former fellows were recognized in each of the three categories.

Meet these bold entrepreneurs who are leveraging business to protect the Earth’s environment, improve livelihoods in their communities, and create opportunities for a better future.

Preserving The Planet

First Place

Charlotte Wang (China). 2020 Fellow, East Asia. Her organisation, EQuota, is an energy optimization company that combines artificial intelligence and big data to deliver energy efficiency solutions.

Second Place

Joanne Howarth (Australia). 2020 Fellow, South Asia & Oceania. Her organisation, Planet Protector Packaging manufactures environmentally responsible insulated packaging made from sheep waste wool for the transport of temperature-sensitive goods.

Third Place

Lorna Rutto (Kenya) 2011 fellow, Sub-Saharan Africa. Her organisation, EcoPost manufactures durable fencing posts using plastic waste, an environmentally friendly alternative to timber.

Improving Lives

First Place

Temie Giwa-Tubosun (Nigeria). 2020 Fellow, Sub-Saharan Africa. Temie’s LifeBank is a medical distribution company that uses data and technology to discover and deliver essential medical products to hospitals in Nigeria, Ethiopia, and Kenya.

Second Place

Nneka Mobisson (South Africa, Nigeria). 2017 Fellow, Sub-Saharan Africa. Her organisation, mDoc is a mobile platform that provides people living with chronic disease with 24/7 access to virtual healthcare providers.

Third Place

Rasha Rady (Egypt). 2020 Fellow, Middle East & North Africa. Her organisation, CHEFAA has created an AI-powered, GPS-enabled digital platform to help chronic patients order, schedule, and refill their recurring medicines regardless of location or income.

Creating Opportunities

First Place

Fariel Salahuddin (Pakistan). 2019 Fellow, South Asia & Oceania. Fariel’s UpTrade offers a bartering service enabling off-grid rural communities to exchange livestock for solar-powered water pumps and home systems.

Second Place

Carol Chyau (China). 2009 Fellow, East Asia. Carol’s Shokay produces children’s clothes and accessories, home furnishings and yarn using yak fiber purchased directly from the region’s herder.

Third Place

Carmina Bayombong (Philippines). 2019 Fellow, South Asia & Oceania. Carmina’s InvestEd is an investment platform providing student loans to underserved youth using a proprietary credit rating algorithm.