ACT Foundation hosts 6th Breakfast Dialogue to Address Africa’s Challenges

ACT Foundation recently hosted its 6th Annual Breakfast Dialogue in Lagos, Nigeria. The hybrid event was also part of activities to mark the grantmaking organization’s 5th anniversary of pioneering sustainable developments across African communities.

Themed “Shifting Paradigms: Transforming our approach to addressing Africa’s challenges”, insightful conversations at the event centered around global development, institutional governance for long-term impact, and building strategic partnerships for growth. Experts also shared tips on how to apply for grants successfully.

This year’s dialogue had eminent personalities and business leaders from across Africa as speakers, including President and Founder of Ashesi University, Ghana, Patrick Awuah; Executive Director, Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs, Richenda Van Leeuwen; Managing Director of Babban Gona, Kola Masha; CEO, African Business Coalition for Health, Dr. Mories Atoki; Co-founder and CEO of mDoc, Nneka Mobisson; CEO, Kaltani, Obi Charles Nnanna; Founder and CEO, Java Foods, Monica Musonda; and Head of KTN Global Alliance, Dr. Nee-Joo Teh.

The Chairman, Board of Directors, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, Tunde Folawiyo expressed satisfaction with ACT Foundation’s impact on improving the continent and charged stakeholders towards genuine involvement in development strategies and programs.

CEO of ACT Foundation, Osayi Alile, tasked the social sector with establishing and strengthening partnerships with other sectors towards achieving the goal of sustainable development across the continent. She reemphasized the need to actively involve individuals and organizations at various levels in the development task.

“I continue to be amazed by the passion, resilience, and vision demonstrated by African entrepreneurs, but more still needs to be done,” said Alile. “We at ACT Foundation remain dedicated to charting a course for sustainable development within the African social sector. This is why the Breakfast Dialogue drives active involvement of all stakeholders in the development and solidifies partnerships at all levels.”

ACT Foundation’s 4-part book series – Starting – Setting up a non-profit, Operating – Managing daily activities, Sustaining – Building a non-profit at last and Measuring – Tracking performance for growth and success – was also unveiled at the well-attended event.

Another exciting element to the 6th edition of the Breakfast Dialogue was the unveiling of the top 3 finalists of the ChangeMakers Innovation Challenge: Nafarm Foods​ (Nigeria​), Black Umbrellas​(South Africa​), and Mobiklinic (Uganda​), who emerged as the winner, first and 2nd runners-up respectively. The top 3 winners will receive N12 Million Naira in funding, while all ten finalists also get in-kind support and mentoring from ACT Foundation and its partners.

The Changemakers Innovation Challenge, an initiative of ACT Foundation in partnership with IHS Towers, Verraki, Lagos Business School, and LBS Sustainability Centre, was designed to respond to the great work of African non-profits and social enterprises leveraging technology/digital tools to create social change in their communities.

Health Emergency Initiative (Nigeria) and Dynalimb Technologies (Nigeria) emerged winners of the IHS special category of the ChangeMakers Innovation Challenge.

Other personalities at the event included Access Bank Group MD Roosevelt Ogbonna; Consul General of Ghana to Nigeria, H.E Samata Gifty Bukari; former Chairman at Access Bank Mosun Belo-Olusoga; and ACT Foundation board member & former ICT minister Dr. Omobola Johnson.

