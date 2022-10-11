The Hay Foundation Africa is set to host an Art Exhibition for Mental Health Awareness

The Hay Foundation Africa, a mental health organization, is pleased to invite the public to their mental health fundraising event, an art exhibition themed “Behind The Mask”.

Various amazing artists around Nigeria have come together to raise awareness of mental health issues with their artworks.

Date: October 16th, 2022

Time: 3 pm

There will be a display of artwork, music, merchandise to acquire, drinks on the house, canapes, etc. All proceeds will go towards the foundation. Come have fun, network, connect with others, eat, laugh, learn, get mentally aware, learn more about Hay Foundation and donate towards a good cause.

For sponsorship, partnership or further information kindly contact: +234 703 802 4109 ; +234 811 055 6812

Click on this Link to Rsvp

