Register to attend Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation’s Annual Breakfast Dialogue | September 28th



To commemorate its 5th anniversary of pioneering sustainable developments across African communities, one of the foremost grantmaking organisations, Aspire Coronation Trust (ACT) Foundation, is set to host its annual Breakfast Dialogue. The hybrid event is billed for Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at 10 a.m. WAT.

Themed “Shifting Paradigms: Transforming our approach to addressing Africa’s challenges”, the 2022 Breakfast Dialogue provides an avenue for the continent’s leaders to offer innovative solutions to the dire hindrances limiting its global participation. African CEOs, C-suite executives, NGO founders, SME owners and eminent leaders will attend the symposium to network, converse and implement innovative solutions.

The Breakfast Dialogue will feature a spotlight chat, two-panel sessions, and a micro talk with an illustrious lineup of thought leaders and trailblazers, including President and Founder of Ashesi University, Ghana, Patrick Awuah; Executive Director, Aspen Network of Development Entrepreneurs, Richenda Van Leeuwen; Managing Director of Babban Gona, Kola Masha; CEO, African Business Coalition for Health, Dr Mories Atoki; Co-founder and CEO of mDoc, Nneka Mobisson; CEO, Kaltani, Obi Charles Nnanna; Founder and CEO, Java Foods, Monica Musonda; and Head of KTN Global Alliance, Dr. Nee-Joo Teh.

Emphasising the essence of ACT Foundation’s exclusive gathering, CEO Osayi Allie disclosed that while there is an improvement in the business climate, which has seen the rise of world-class companies from within Africa, there is still a lot to be done for more companies to scale and benefit the continent’s economy.

“Africa has witnessed a tremendous rise of businesses that have achieved billions of dollars in valuation. However, there are attendant challenges and barriers that need to be addressed to continually foster entrepreneurial growth,” she said.

Alile shared that the Breakfast Dialogue is an opportunity for open conversations about challenges facing nonprofits and social enterprises. She cited inadequate government policies, poor education on entrepreneurship, low access to capital, substandard infrastructure, ambiguous laws governing customs and trade, high tax rates and inconsistent tax administration as some of these challenges.

“From this Dialogue, we hope that Africans would have a better understanding of strategies for systemic change, identify opportunities for accelerating Africa’s development and uptake more strategies and models that offer sustainable solutions,” she further stated.

According to the organisers, sessions at the event will provide talking points on building ethical businesses in emerging markets, strategies for creating systemic change across the African ecosystem, and the significance of technological advancement in achieving sustainable growth and development, among others.

Date: September 28, 2022

Time: 10.00 am W.A.T

Venue: Virtual

To attend the Breakfast Dialogue, interested participants click here to register for free at and follow @actfoundation_ on social media to be part of exciting activities lined up for the organisation’s 5th anniversary.

Sponsored Content