Connect with us

Music Promotions

Mo'Believe Releases a New Single Titled 'Père' | Listen Here

Music Scoop

Adekunle Gold taps Rick Ross for “5 Star” Remix | Listen to the Teaser

Music

New Music: CKay - Mmadu

Music Scoop

Burna Boy Fronts the Autumn 2022 Issue of Dazed Magazine

Music Scoop

Asake wants Everyone to Get Ready for “Mr Money With the Vibe Concert” this December in Lagos!

BN TV Music

Ayra Starr chronicles her Music Journey in this Mini-Doc for Spotify RADAR 

Music Scoop

New Music: Kay Phillz - Valid

Music Scoop

New EP: Idowest - Chico Amante

Music

New Music: General Pype - Clear Road

Movies & TV Music Sweet Spot

Here’s Your First Look at Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s Baby Boy Zaiah

Music

Mo’Believe Releases a New Single Titled ‘Père’ | Listen Here

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Mo’Believe describes his music as “new school tungba” on his latest single, “Père”. The sound done mostly in Yoruba with the heavy percussion of Juju music is something that comes naturally to him having grown up in Lagos, Nigeria where the indigenous Owambe party culture remains evergreen. Though the recent global crossover of music of African origin might tempt others to imbibe more foreign influences, “Père ” maintains Mo’Believe’s urban folk approach to music – just like when he first debuted in 2018 with his breakout project, ‘Ariwo Eko’.

In this new song, Mo’Believe unites electronic harmonies, well-struck talking drum, backup vocals, radical new melodies, and a carefree expression in one dazzling song, becoming one of the most uncompromising Afrobeats artists of our era in the process. The lyrics he delivers expertly in his usual sleek Yoruba language and silky voice highlight the importance of a good time with real friends, family, liquor, good African food and of course the incredible African music supplied by himself.

“Père” is the first single of Mo Believe’s emPawa Africa – powered project titled Odu, his debut album which is set to be released soon. With the bright textures and Yoruba melodies on the tape’s lead single, music fans can look forward to more music that instantly invites feelings of euphoria as his rare gift for making songs that not only resonates with our culture but also provides purposeful escape is emphasized.

Listen to Père HERE.

Sponsored Content

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

Is Everything About Life Hinged On Luck?

Comet Nwosu: How to Filter Noise from Voice of Reasoning

BN Book Review: Gasp by Theresa Ebi Tobuyei | Review by The BookLady NG

Should Auctioning Off Traffic Offenders’ Cars Be a Thing?

#BNShareYourHustle: Get Your Freshly Made Seafood Platters from Lories Kitchen
css.php