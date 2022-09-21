Mo’Believe Releases a New Single Titled ‘Père’ | Listen Here

Mo’Believe describes his music as “new school tungba” on his latest single, “Père”. The sound done mostly in Yoruba with the heavy percussion of Juju music is something that comes naturally to him having grown up in Lagos, Nigeria where the indigenous Owambe party culture remains evergreen. Though the recent global crossover of music of African origin might tempt others to imbibe more foreign influences, “Père ” maintains Mo’Believe’s urban folk approach to music – just like when he first debuted in 2018 with his breakout project, ‘Ariwo Eko’.

In this new song, Mo’Believe unites electronic harmonies, well-struck talking drum, backup vocals, radical new melodies, and a carefree expression in one dazzling song, becoming one of the most uncompromising Afrobeats artists of our era in the process. The lyrics he delivers expertly in his usual sleek Yoruba language and silky voice highlight the importance of a good time with real friends, family, liquor, good African food and of course the incredible African music supplied by himself.

“Père” is the first single of Mo Believe’s emPawa Africa – powered project titled Odu, his debut album which is set to be released soon. With the bright textures and Yoruba melodies on the tape’s lead single, music fans can look forward to more music that instantly invites feelings of euphoria as his rare gift for making songs that not only resonates with our culture but also provides purposeful escape is emphasized.

Listen to Père HERE .

