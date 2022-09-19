Connect with us

Asake wants Everyone to Get Ready for "Mr Money With the Vibe Concert" this December in Lagos!

Ayra Starr chronicles her Music Journey in this Mini-Doc for Spotify RADAR 

New Music: Kay Phillz - Valid

New EP: Idowest - Chico Amante

New Music: General Pype - Clear Road

Here’s Your First Look at Banky W & Adesua Etomi-Wellington’s Baby Boy Zaiah

Basketmouth is the Latest Guest on “Inkblot Meet And Greet” (Season 3)

New Music + Video: Di'Ja - Yoruba Demon

New Music + Video: Lojay - Leader

New Music: Yemi Alade feat. Spice - Bubble It

Rave of the moment Asake has announced via his Twitter handle that he’ll be hosting a concert this December and the exact date will be made known soon.

Asake has had a very successful year as a music star, with his singles and albums topping charts and breaking streaming records.

No doubt he’d want to give his fans in the country’s entertainment centre – Lagos – a show as soon as #DettyDecember is underway this year.

