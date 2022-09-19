Music
Asake wants Everyone to Get Ready for “Mr Money With the Vibe Concert” this December in Lagos!
Rave of the moment Asake has announced via his Twitter handle that he’ll be hosting a concert this December and the exact date will be made known soon.
Asake has had a very successful year as a music star, with his singles and albums topping charts and breaking streaming records.
No doubt he’d want to give his fans in the country’s entertainment centre – Lagos – a show as soon as #DettyDecember is underway this year.