Temie Giwa Tubson, Nneka Mobisson & Lorna Rutto... Meet the Impact Awardees of the Cartier Women's Initiative

Published

8 hours ago

 on

Cartier Women’s Initiative, an annual international entrepreneurship program that aims to drive change by empowering women to be impact entrepreneurs, has unveiled 9 awardees who will be honoured with an Impact Award.

The Impact Award covers three categories: Improving Lives, Preserving the Planet, and Creating Opportunities, which are based on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs). And according to CWI, the awardees are “leveraging business to protect the Earth’s environment, raise the livelihood of their communities, and create opportunities for a better future.”

The awardees from Africa are: Temie Giwa Tubson, founder of LifeBank (Nigeria); Lorna Rutto, Founder and CEO of EcoPost (Kenya); Rasha Rady, Co-founder & COO of Chefaa (Egypt); and Nneka Mobisson, Co-Founder and CEO of mDoc (South Africa).

Temie Giwa Tubson

Lorna Rutto

Rasha Rady

Nneka Mobisson

On March 6, 2022, the first, second, and third-place awardees for each category will be announced at the Impact Awards ceremony during the Cartier Women’s Initiative World Reunion in Dubai. Each of the nine awardees will receive a grant for their business. The first-place winner receives a US$100,000 prize, USD 60,000 to the second-place winner, and the third-place winner receives USD 30,000.

The Cartier Women’s Initiative will also provide all the awardees with human capital support, international exposure, and media visibility.

Congratulations to the African awardees.

