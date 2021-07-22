You Have to See Chinonso Arubayi’s Breathtaking Photoshoot with Her Son Jayden

Chinonso Arubayi, actress and TV personality, went for a regal look with her son Jayden in a gorgeous photoshoot captured by Mofe Bamuyiwa. The photos are absolutely lovely, with Chinonso dressed in beautiful outfits and a floral headpiece.

In another look, Chinonso dons in a red gown with lace embellishments and a natural updo, as she poses alongside Jayden.

Talking about the photoshoot, Mofe Bamuyiwa wrote:

It’s been a while I shot A Mother and Son portrait!

This was different!

I haven’t seen a boy yet that cares about his mums feelings like @chinonsoarubayi ‘s son!

It’s How he hugs his mum and ask “ mum are you okay ? “ that, melts my heart ❤️

Shows he can see something in his mum that I cannot. It’s aura of love around them that gives you an assurance that “love is pure”. There was no occasion around this photoshoot! She just wanted to have a moment shared with her son and we were all moved watching how they related with each other on set.

The post continues:

@chinonsoarubayi is on a journey of letting go of the pain and passing of her soul mate “Eric bayi”.

In between the overwhelming emotions she has found strength to be in touch of his soul that still lives in her son, especially when she looks into his eyes.

I guess she’s not left alone. He is still with them.

This wasn’t the dress planned initially.

Neither was it the intention we had before this shoot until 2 days before her booking, it’s dropped deep in my heart to do a shoot themed around her story.

And styling was easy because the idea came to me naturally.

At her first sight on my camera display, she broke down into tears and I had to stop myself from getting emotional but get professional 😃

I was inspired today on this set, and I have accepted that being a photographer is a ministry and it also a medium to transform lives. I love the photographer I’m becoming

Let’s not forget why we are here! 😂

This a masterpiece portrait and beautiful moment of @chinonsoarubayi and her handsome son.

Check out the photos below: