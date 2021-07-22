Efe Irele Introduces New Collection of Skincare Products | Spot Nancy Isime, Timini Egbuson at the Official Launch

Nollywood actress and film producer, Efe Irele has proved that filmmaking is not her only forte as she introduces her new trend of skincare products named Fayrele By Ewami.

Born out of constantly get asked how she manages her skincare routine despite the stress that comes with set work. The superstar has produced a collection of “6 revolutionary products which combine various effects into one and are enough by themselves.”

Efe says her new products are made of clean and ultra-specialized formulas that match and enhance all skin types. Sharing the news on her official Instagram page, here’s what the actress wrote:

If you have been wondering what my skincare routine is, I’ve got great news for you. As a busy actress, one question I constantly get asked is how do I get to manage my skin and have a balanced routine with the stress that comes with set work? I have decided to make available my routine by introducing a new product line that will cater to my lovely fans, friends and everyone interested in having the clearest, healthiest and of course GLOWING skin. Fayrele is a collection of 6 revolutionary products which combine various effects into one and are enough by themselves. Practical and fun, they contain clean and ultra-specialized formulas which match and enhance all skin types.

The official launch of her new product line was held on the 18th of July 2021. Filled with vibrant colours, games, laughter and good vibes, it was attended by many beautiful people including Efe’s family, close friends and colleagues.

Some of the celebrities present at the launch include Desmond Eliot, Timini Egbuson, Nancy Isime, Uzor Arukwe, Kunle Remi, Jemima Osunde, Stan Nze, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Bimbo Ademoye, Tobi Bakre, Poco Lee, Deyemi Okanlawon, Moet Abebe, Mc Lively, IK Ogbonna, Alexx Ekubo, Funnybone and many others.

See the photos below:

Watch the videos below:

Photo Credit: @efeirele