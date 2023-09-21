Her Summit 2023: Uniting Women for Sustainable Change and Societal Progress

Her Network’s highly anticipated second annual Her Summit, which took place on Saturday, September 16, 2023, in Lagos, Nigeria, was meticulously crafted to inspire and empower progressive women, providing an immersive experience brimming with transformative insights and empowering messages.

In her welcome address, Nkem Onwudiwe, the founder of Her Network and convener, Her Summit, expressed her excitement for the event, stating,

The energy and enthusiasm at Her Summit 2023 are truly electrifying. This is a day of empowerment, connection, and transformation for every woman in attendance. The interactions among women today will shape the future. I guarantee that no one will leave this summit the same way they came; it’s a life-changing experience.

She emphasized the significance of self-improvement and seizing opportunities whenever and wherever they arise.

The summit’s keynote speaker, Betty Irabor, the founder of Genevieve Magazine, one of Africa’s leading lifestyle publications, and an accomplished author and executive leader with extensive experience and accomplishments in publishing, entrepreneurship, public speaking, and advocacy for mental health and wellness, delivered an inspiring speech. She challenged attendees to break free from their comfort zones and pursue their dreams with unwavering courage and determination. She imparted,

Extend grace to yourself and remember to live, love, laugh, dance, give, show kindness, make time for self-care, and steer clear of toxicity. To move Her Forward, you must first move yourself.

The summit featured a stellar lineup of speakers, including:

Stephanie Busari , Senior Editor of CNN Africa

, Senior Editor of CNN Africa Tinuade Sanda , Managing Director/CEO of Eko Electricity Distribution Company

, Managing Director/CEO of Eko Electricity Distribution Company Oluwatosin Olaseinde , Founder/CEO Money Africa & Ladda Invest

, Founder/CEO Money Africa & Ladda Invest Tewa Onasanya, Founder of Exquisite Magazine

Founder of Exquisite Magazine Ibijioke Faborode , Founder/CEO of Elect Her

, Founder/CEO of Elect Her Debbie Larry-Izamoje , Chief Operating Officer at Brila Media

, Chief Operating Officer at Brila Media Derin Adefulu , Executive Head of Governance at Old Mutual Nigeria

, Executive Head of Governance at Old Mutual Nigeria Yolanda Okereke , Fashion Entrepreneur

, Fashion Entrepreneur Odiri Erewa-Meggison , External Affairs Director at British American Tobacco West & Central Africa

, External Affairs Director at British American Tobacco West & Central Africa Omotunde Ibironke , Head of Partnerships and Projects at Bella Naija

, Head of Partnerships and Projects at Bella Naija Onyekachi Eke , Director for Global Markets, West Africa at IE University, Spain

Mayokun Owolabi , Regional Operations & Partnerships Manager West Africa, Flutterwave

Victoria Ajayi, Deputy Chief Financial Officer at TVC Communications

Sandra Tuboereni , Creative Director of TUBO



Ireayomide Oladunjoye , Managing Director and CEO of Endeavor in Nigeria

Oluwatosin Olaseinde, Founder/CEO, Money Africa & Ladda Invest

Queen Murielle, CEO and founder of Raising The Standard International

Chinonso Arubayi, Actor/Filmmaker and Founder of Lookartme

Alvena Ode, Head of Brand and Marketing Communications at FibreOne

They shared their wisdom, experiences, and motivational messages in line with the summit’s theme, “Moving Her Forward,” leaving attendees inspired and ready to take charge of their lives. The Her Summit was hosted by the award-winning MC, actress, and model, Mojibade Sosanya.

Each session during the summit was distinctive, covering a wide array of topics including digital transformation, monetization and investment, career development, leadership, artificial intelligence, sports, and politics. A recurring theme emphasized by the speakers was the paramount importance of bolstering self-confidence, expressing oneself assertively, nurturing self-awareness, approaching one’s aspirations with deliberate intention, and persisting resolutely even when faced with outcomes that may not align with the initial goals, but instead, to keep moving forward.

Her Summit 2023 received support from various sponsors and partners including Flutterwave, a supporter of entrepreneurs, Elect Her, IE University, and Heirs General Insurance. Attendees also received professional headshots for personal branding, along with goodies from Estee Lauder, Milani Cosmetics Nigeria, Jack Daniels, and Olores while Nestle Pure Life Nigeria kept the attendees refreshed.

