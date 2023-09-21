Pinkberry’s Froyo Thrills: Offering a Medium Size Cup for N1200 This September

Savor the sweetness of September with Pinkberry’s Froyo Thrills. Visit the nearest Pinkberry store or check out their official website www.pinkberryng.com to place an order and enjoy a medium cup of their frozen yogurt for just N1200. This offer is valid throughout the entire month of September, so there is plenty of time to indulge in this deal.

Pinkberry is also making a sweet comeback, bringing back the tradition of adding two toppings to every cup of froyo. It’s a celebration of flavor, a nod to the past, and an embrace of the future, all in one scoop. Pinkberry reintroduces its mouthwatering “Twice the taste, Double the Fun” offer, where customers can enjoy not one, but two complementary toppings on every cup of froyo.

This offer is designed for those who love to experiment with different flavors and toppings. With a wide range of toppings to choose from, including fresh fruit, candy, and nuts, the possibilities are endless. Customers can mix and match their favorite toppings to create a unique and delicious treat every time they visit Pinkberry. Whether you are a fruit fanatic, a chocolate lover, or a sprinkles enthusiast, this offer guarantees an explosion of flavors that will surely satisfy any craving sweet tooth, indulge in the rich, swirly goodness of Pinkberry’s classic flavors like Original to exotic mango or tangy passion fruit. Then take your creation to new heights by choosing two of their amazing toppings from a wide array of choices.

Pinkberry promises to offer a lot, start the fun this month with the Upgrade Deal and stay upgraded and fun-filled with this exciting deal. Get a Midi-to-go cup just for as low as N3000. This offer is available in-store and can be ordered at www.pinkberryng.com

Whether the customer is a longtime Froyo lover or trying it for the first time, Pinkberry is set to make September sweeter and a whole lot tastier. It’s a guilt-free indulgence for customers and their special someone with experiences to make it extra memorable and filled with Froyo goodness. September just got tastier with Pinkberry’s guilt-free indulgent offers designed for this season

For more details on all our deals and offerings, visit any Pinkberry store near you or hop on our website www.pinkberryng.com to order online. Follow us on social media @pinkberrynigeria.

Sponsored Content