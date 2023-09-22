Guinness Takes Football Fans to the Center of the Action with MatchDay Launch

On Sunday, September 3, 2023, Guinness Nigeria hosted the official launch of Guinness MatchDay, a new football viewing experience that puts fans at the center of the action. The launch event coincided with the start of the 2023/24 EPL season and featured the epic clash between Arsenal and Manchester United, two of the most popular teams in Nigeria.

The event took place at the Balmoral Event Center on Victoria Island, Lagos, where thousands of football fans enjoyed a memorable viewing experience. With more than 100 screens and viewing setups to ensure fans didn’t miss a moment, dedicated replay and highlight corners equipped with noise-cancelling headsets, a 360-degree Guinness bar offering a variety of Guinness cocktails, including FES and Smooth, engagement at the Pundit Studio, and on-site customization of Guinness Matchday football jerseys, Guinness delivered an unforgettable and epic experience.

The Guinness MatchDay launch event was also featured on the FATG radio show, allowing listeners across Nigeria to catch the highlights and join the online conversation using the hashtag #GuinnessMatchDay. The event concluded with an electrifying performance by Niniola and Reekado Banks, prompting many fans to share their reactions and photos on social media, expressing their excitement and gratitude for being a part of Guinness MatchDay.

Mayor Esiaba, Head of Beer, Guinness Nigeria, said:

Our association with Football remains a foundational platform to engage & elevate the experiences of our consumers, sparking connections, and delivering exciting moments of joy. The launch of Guinness MatchDay has been a tremendous success and we are proud of how we are completely revolutionizing the football viewing experience, whilst giving fans access to the communal joy of enjoying football and a cold Guinness”

