Watch the Teaser for Anthill Studios' Forthcoming Film "Progressive Tailors Club"

Zeelicious' Yummy Bell Pepper Sauce Recipe Pairs Well with Anything!

Kate Henshaw's 50th Birthday Party was All Shades of Fun | See Highlights

The Official "Eyimofe (This is My Desire)" North America Release Trailer is Here!

Binge Watch 9 Episodes of Kayode Peters' Hilarious Web Series "Meet My Girlfriends"

Let Tomike Adeoye take you through the First Trimester of Her Pregnancy Journey

What Lydia Dinga Eats in a Day to Lose Weight

Watch Episodes 19 & 20 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2

BN Cuisine: Four Savoury Potato Recipes from Sisi Yemmie

You Ought to Try Chef Chi's Easy Fried Rice Recipe

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Directed by Biodun Stephen, Anthill Studios have premiered the first teaser for the forthcoming film, “Progressive Tailors Club“.

The film is produced by Niyi Akinmolayan and Victoria Akujobi. You can check out the BTS photos and clips here.

“Progressive Tailors Club” explores all the shenanigans that take place during a tailors club meeting, and it stars Beverly Osu, Uzor Arukwe, Funnybone, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Rachael Oniga, Lizzy Jay, Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Femi Adebayo and Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Related Topics:

