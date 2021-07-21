Watch the Teaser for Anthill Studios’ Forthcoming Film “Progressive Tailors Club”

Directed by Biodun Stephen, Anthill Studios have premiered the first teaser for the forthcoming film, “Progressive Tailors Club“.

The film is produced by Niyi Akinmolayan and Victoria Akujobi. You can check out the BTS photos and clips here.

“Progressive Tailors Club” explores all the shenanigans that take place during a tailors club meeting, and it stars Beverly Osu, Uzor Arukwe, Funnybone, Blessing Jessica Obasi, Rachael Oniga, Lizzy Jay, Adedimeji Lateef, Bolaji Ogunmola, Femi Adebayo and Kolawole Ajeyemi.

Watch the teaser below: