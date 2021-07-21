All Hell Breaks Loose in Episode 10 of Red TV’s “Public Figure”

Connect with us

Episode 10 of Red TV’s “Public Figure” has dropped and this one is tagged ‘Scandal Of The Year’. All hell has broken loose and so much is at stake now! Wonders will indeed never end.

“Public Figure” is a tale of power and fame and all the lust in-between.

The web series features, Aaron Adatsi as Yaw Dordor, Dela Seade as Wonder, Kingsley Yamoah as Danny de Souza, Daisy Little as Frances and Van Vicker as Kuuku.

Watch the new episode below:

