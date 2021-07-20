Connect with us

The Official "Eyimofe (This is My Desire)" North America Release Trailer is Here!

Binge Watch 9 Episodes of Kayode Peters' Hilarious Web Series "Meet My Girlfriends"

Let Tomike Adeoye take you through the First Trimester of Her Pregnancy Journey

What Lydia Dinga Eats in a Day to Lose Weight

Watch Episodes 19 & 20 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2

BN Cuisine: Four Savoury Potato Recipes from Sisi Yemmie

You Ought to Try Chef Chi's Easy Fried Rice Recipe

It's Photoshoot Time for The Adanna & David Family with Baby Ada

The Coaches and Top 8 Pay Tribute to Sound Sultan on "The Voice Nigeria" Season 3

Dimma Umeh's Latest Life Update + Emotional Story Time

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Yay! “Eyimofe (This is My Desire)” is coming to theatres across North America, courtesy of Janus Films and ahead of the big event, GND Studios has dropped the official trailer for the North America release on Friday, July 23, at Film Forum NYC.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria “Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)” follows the stories of Mofe, a factory technician, and Rosa, a hairdresser, on their quest for what they believe will be a better life on foreign shores.

Since its initial release, “Eyimofe” has premiered at several international film festivals including the Berlin International Film Festival and also won the Achilles Valdosta Award at the Torino Film Festival in Italy.

The movie was also selected for the 50th-anniversary edition of New Directors/New Films (ND/NF) in New York.

“Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)”, presented by Guardian’s GDN Studios, was written by Chuko Esiri, produced by Melissa Adeyemo and stars Jude Akuwudike, Tomiwa Edun, Temi Ami-Williams, Cynthia Ebijie, and Jacob Alexander.

Watch the new trailer below:

Click here to find out more.

