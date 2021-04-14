“Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)” has been Selected for New Directors/New Films’ 50th Anniversary Edition

Congratulations are in order!

Guardian’s GDN Studios’ movie “Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)” has been selected for the 50th-anniversary edition of New Directors/New Films (ND/NF) in New York.

The announcement was made by the Museum of Modern Art and Film at Lincoln Center (FLC), New York ahead of the film’s Nigerian premiere at the Ebonylife Place on the 18th of April and its cinematic release on April 23rd.

Eyimofe has been recognized among 27 features and 11 short films to audiences nationwide in the MoMA and FLC virtual cinemas, and to New Yorkers at Film at Lincoln Center, for representing the present and anticipating the future of cinema, The Vanguard reports.

This year’s festival will be opened by Amalia Ulman’s “El Planeta” and will close with Sundance Jury Prize winner for Experimentation in Nonfiction, Theo Anthony‘s “All Light, Everywhere“. Other selected feature films include “Aleph“, “Apples“, “Bipolar“, “Friends and Strangers” and many others.

“Eyimofe” which premiered at the 2020 Berlin International Film Festival in Germany has previously been selected for international festivals like the BFI London Film Festival in the UK, Valladolid International Film Festival in Spain, Mostra Sao Paolo International Film Festival in Brazil, Indie Lisboa International Film Festival in Portugal, Cinecitta International Film Festival (CIFF) in the Netherlands among many others.

“Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)” also won the Achilles Valdosta Award at the recently concluded Torino Film Festival in Italy.

Set in Lagos, Nigeria Eyimofe (This Is My Desire) follows the stories of Mofe, a factory technician, and Rosa, a hairdresser, on their quest for what they believe will be a better life on foreign shores.

The movie, presented by Guardian’s GDN Studios, was written by Chuko Esiri, produced by Melissa Adeyemo and stars Jude Akuwudike, Tomiwa Edun, Temi Ami-Williams, Cynthia Ebijie, and Jacob Alexander.