Must Watch Trailer: Viola Davis, Denzel Washington Open Up in Netflix Special “Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist”

Netflix has released the first official trailer for its forthcoming special “Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist“, which takes an intimate look at Oscar-nominated actor Chadwick Boseman’s artistry and the acting process which informed his transformative performances.

In this documentary, Chadwick’s “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom“ co-stars Viola Davis, Glynn Turman and Taylour Paige as well as the director George C. Wolfe and music producer Branford Marsalis detail their experience working with the star.

Also featured in the documentary are “Black Panther“ co-star Danai Gurira and dialect coach Andile Nebulane, Denzel Washington, Spike Lee, Phylicia Rashad and many others as they invite us into a conversation to explore the artist’s extraordinary commitment to his craft and so much more.

“Chadwick Boseman: Portrait of an Artist” will premiere globally on Netflix on Saturday, April 17th for a limited period of 30-day.

Watch the trailer below: