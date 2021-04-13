Connect with us

BN TV Music

Peruzzi talks Meeting Davido, "Rum & Boogie" in his Interview #WithChude​

BN TV Living

Explore the Beauty of Zanzibar through Tayo Aina's Eyes in this New Vlog

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Nviiri takes on a restoration projection in Episode 4 of “Sol Family” Season 2

BN TV Movies & TV Music

All the Amazing Performances from Episode 3 of #TheVoiceNigeria3 | Blind Auditions

BN TV

Shopping for a Newborn? Mory Coco has a piece of advice for You

BN TV

Lilian Afegbai's Opinion on Things Guys shouldn't do on a First Date

BN TV

Get to know Global Open Mathematics Champion, Faith Odunsi Some More in this Interview

BN TV

"Baby Talk Show" - Wathoni Anyansi says to Consider these Factors when Getting Ready for a Baby

BN TV Music

All that went down Behind the Scenes of Flavour's "Good Woman" Music Video

BN TV

Watch Teni's "Wondaland" Album Launch in Episode 12 of "My XXXL Life"

BN TV

Peruzzi talks Meeting Davido, “Rum & Boogie” in his Interview #WithChude​

Published

3 hours ago

 on

In this episode of #WithChude​, Peruzzi sits with Chude Jideonwo to shares details on his new album “Rum & Boogie“, the loss of his mum, meeting DMW record label owner Davido and more.

“When I met David the only thing I knew was how to write songs.  I didn’t know any other thing but now I know the music business,” Peruzzi says, adding that’s it was when Davido posted his song on his Snapchat, “I didn’t know him before.”

Watch the video below:

Related Topics:

The best Nigerian and African video content from around the web specially curated for YOU!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: The One Time I was Threatened Because of Jollof Rice

Mfonobong Inyang: The Cross Every Messiah Carries

Dennis Isong: Here’s How to Make your Apartment Comfortable During the Rainy Season

BN Book Review: Now You Know Me Better by Toyosi Etim-Effiong | Review by The BookLady NG

Bisola Alabi: Practical Tips for Stay-At-Home Mums Returning to the Workforce
Advertisement
css.php