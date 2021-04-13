Connect with us

Music

New Music: Naffymar - Highly Exalted

Music

New Music: Julz - Gandala

Music Scoop

Justin Bieber is GQ Magazine’s May Cover Star

Music

New Video: Bella Shmurda - World

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Nviiri takes on a restoration projection in Episode 4 of “Sol Family” Season 2

Music

Mr Eazi shares new visuals for “The Don” (Short Film)

Music

New Music: Falz feat. Niniola, Kamo Mphela, Mpura & SayFar - Squander (Remix)

Music

New Video: Chioma Jesus - Ogbo Ogu

Music Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Beyoncé & JAY-Z's Romantic Getaway to 'Sin City' Has Us Swooning

BN TV Movies & TV Music

All the Amazing Performances from Episode 3 of #TheVoiceNigeria3 | Blind Auditions

Music

New Music: Naffymar – Highly Exalted

Published

2 hours ago

 on

After the release of her chart breaking “House of God” EP, UK based urban gospel artist, producer and songwriter Naffymar, is out with a spanking new record titled “Highly Exalted”.

Lyrics

Oh Oh Oh

Oh oh oh

I have seen your glory

Beholding your face

Heaven and nations bow

At the mention of your name

 

You are great and mighty

Holy God

Heaven and nations bow

At the mention of your name

 

You’re a wonder

You’re amazing God

You’re a wonder

You’re amazing God

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

 

I have seen your glory

Beholding your face

Heaven and nations bow

At the mention of your name

 

You are great and mighty

Holy God

Heaven and nations bow

At the mention of your name

You’re a wonder

You’re amazing God

You’re a wonder

You’re amazing God

 

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You’re the greatest (Oh Most High)

You’re the wisest (Oh Most High)

You’re the strongest (Oh Most High)

You are my help (Oh Most High)

You are my peace (Oh Most High)

You are my joy (Oh Most High)

You are (Oh Most High)

The rock of my salvation (Oh Most High)

The sweetest name I know (Oh Most High)

You changed my life Lord (Oh Most High)

You made me your glory (Oh Most High)

Now I testify (Oh Most High)

 

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

Listen to the track below:

Download

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

Rita Chidinma: The One Time I was Threatened Because of Jollof Rice

Mfonobong Inyang: The Cross Every Messiah Carries

Dennis Isong: Here’s How to Make your Apartment Comfortable During the Rainy Season

BN Book Review: Now You Know Me Better by Toyosi Etim-Effiong | Review by The BookLady NG

Bisola Alabi: Practical Tips for Stay-At-Home Mums Returning to the Workforce
Advertisement
css.php