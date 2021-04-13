New Music: Naffymar – Highly Exalted

After the release of her chart breaking “House of God” EP, UK based urban gospel artist, producer and songwriter Naffymar, is out with a spanking new record titled “Highly Exalted”.

Lyrics

Oh Oh Oh

Oh oh oh

I have seen your glory

Beholding your face

Heaven and nations bow

At the mention of your name

You are great and mighty

Holy God

Heaven and nations bow

At the mention of your name

You’re a wonder

You’re amazing God

You’re a wonder

You’re amazing God

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

I have seen your glory

Beholding your face

Heaven and nations bow

At the mention of your name

You are great and mighty

Holy God

Heaven and nations bow

At the mention of your name

You’re a wonder

You’re amazing God

You’re a wonder

You’re amazing God

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You’re the greatest (Oh Most High)

You’re the wisest (Oh Most High)

You’re the strongest (Oh Most High)

You are my help (Oh Most High)

You are my peace (Oh Most High)

You are my joy (Oh Most High)

You are (Oh Most High)

The rock of my salvation (Oh Most High)

The sweetest name I know (Oh Most High)

You changed my life Lord (Oh Most High)

You made me your glory (Oh Most High)

Now I testify (Oh Most High)

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

You are highly exalted

Oh Most High

Listen to the track below:

Download