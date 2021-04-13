Music
New Music: Naffymar – Highly Exalted
After the release of her chart breaking “House of God” EP, UK based urban gospel artist, producer and songwriter Naffymar, is out with a spanking new record titled “Highly Exalted”.
Lyrics
Oh Oh Oh
Oh oh oh
I have seen your glory
Beholding your face
Heaven and nations bow
At the mention of your name
You are great and mighty
Holy God
Heaven and nations bow
At the mention of your name
You’re a wonder
You’re amazing God
You’re a wonder
You’re amazing God
You are highly exalted
Oh Most High
You are highly exalted
Oh Most High
You are highly exalted
Oh Most High
You are highly exalted
Oh Most High
I have seen your glory
Beholding your face
Heaven and nations bow
At the mention of your name
You are great and mighty
Holy God
Heaven and nations bow
At the mention of your name
You’re a wonder
You’re amazing God
You’re a wonder
You’re amazing God
You are highly exalted
Oh Most High
You are highly exalted
Oh Most High
You are highly exalted
Oh Most High
You are highly exalted
Oh Most High
You’re the greatest (Oh Most High)
You’re the wisest (Oh Most High)
You’re the strongest (Oh Most High)
You are my help (Oh Most High)
You are my peace (Oh Most High)
You are my joy (Oh Most High)
You are (Oh Most High)
The rock of my salvation (Oh Most High)
The sweetest name I know (Oh Most High)
You changed my life Lord (Oh Most High)
You made me your glory (Oh Most High)
Now I testify (Oh Most High)
You are highly exalted
Oh Most High
You are highly exalted
Oh Most High
You are highly exalted
Oh Most High
You are highly exalted
Oh Most High
Listen to the track below: