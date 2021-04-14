Congratulations to Kulanen Ikyo, Jade Osiberu & Adé Sultan Sangodoyin for making the 2021 Berlinale Talents list

Connect with us

Published

1 hour ago

 on

Three Nigerian filmmakers; Jade Osiberu, Kulanen Ikyo and Adé Sultan Sangodoyin, made it to the 2021 Berlinale Talents list.

Jade shared the news on her Instagram, writing excitedly:

Super grateful to have been selected for this year’s edition of #berlinaletalents..

The Rona did it’s thing so we couldn’t go to Berlin but it was an amazing experience non the less. Looking forward to attending Berlinale with a feature in the festival soon

The Berlin International Film Festival hosted Berlinale Talents, an annual summit and networking forum for 250 excellent creatives from the fields of film and drama series, with activities which took place in February at the three venues of HAU Hebbel, am Ufer Theatre in Berlin-Kreuzberg.

Jade Osiberu, Adé Sultan Sangodoyin, and Kulanen Ikyo were among the 205 talents who participated in a 5-day immersive training program that featured custom-designed activities with internationally renowned experts.

Jade Osiberu is the award-winning director who created the first season of Ndani TV‘s “Gidi Up” in 2013, “Rumour Has It“, “Isoken” and “Sugar Rush“.

Adé Sultan Sangodoyin is known for directing the films, “Different Plains” (2015), “A Cemetery of Doves” (2019) and as Co-Producer on the film, “Eyimofe” (2020), which premiered at the 70th Berlin International Film Festival.

Kulanen made his debut as a composer in the fiction film “October 1“, directed by Kunle Afolayan, the movie won the best sound editor award at the 2015 Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards. He also worked as a composer for “Road to Yesterday” (2015), “The CEO” (2016), “Okafor’s Law” (2016), “Lionheart” (2018), and “Oloture” (2019).

Other Nigerian writers who have attended the Berlinale Talents programme include Ulan Garba Matta, Akinola Ogunmade-davies, Kenneth Gyang, Seke Somolu, Tope Tedela, Oris Aigbokhaevbolo, OC Ukeje and Abba T. Makama.

