Connect with us

Movies & TV Nollywood

Ego Boyo has a New Film in the Works!

BN TV Movies & TV Scoop

The Trailer for "Fast & Furious 9" Will Leave You Speechless

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Episode 6 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Congratulations to Kulanen Ikyo, Jade Osiberu & Adé Sultan Sangodoyin for making the 2021 Berlinale Talents list

Movies & TV Nollywood

"Eyimofe (This Is My Desire)" has been Selected for New Directors/New Films' 50th Anniversary Edition

BN TV Movies & TV

Must Watch Trailer: Viola Davis, Denzel Washington Open Up in Netflix Special "Chadwick Boseman: Portrait Of An Artist"

Movies & TV Scoop

"Bridgerton" Renewed for Two More Seasons

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Spotted: Nancy Isime, Dakore Egbuson-Akande, Mimi Onalaja at Eko Star Film and TV Awards

BN TV Movies & TV Music

Nviiri takes on a restoration projection in Episode 4 of “Sol Family” Season 2

Movies & TV Scoop

Nigerian-British Actress Bukky Bakray Wins Rising Star Award at the 2021 BAFTAs

Movies & TV

Ego Boyo has a New Film in the Works!

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Actor, producer and Founder of Temple Productions, Nwakaego Boyo has hinted at a new film she’s producing and we’re looking forward to it.

Without giving specific details, Ego announced on her official Twitter page. “Excited about my next project.. learned so much the last year… this business you have got to keep learning 30 years in the game and still Love it, challenges and all❤ film,” she wrote.

Boyo who produced the award-winning “The Ghost and the House of Truth” later shared another tweet saying, “there’s something about a new project, it’s all shiny, new, exciting, exhilarating….. until it does not😂🤣🤣 Still love the process❤ Film.”

She went further to summarise some experiences, appreciating the crew she has worked with in the past.

As I prepare, I just want to shout out all the crew I have worked with. From Violated to The Ghost and the House of Truth, so much knowledge learned, shared.✊

Some great folks, some terrible ones too😂but hey that’s a film set.. you meet all sorts at work.. appreciate ❤

Some of Ego’s works include “Keeping Faith“, “30Days“, “Violated“, “The Ghost and the house of Truth“. The actress also made a cameo appearance in Mildred Okwo‘s “La Femme Anjola“.

Describing how the scene came to be, Boyo said she visited Mildred on set that afternoon at the University of Lagos. “I think the actor did not show so I threw on the robe did some unscripted dialogue wild,” and it ended up in the film.

Photo Credit: @OfficialEgoBoyo

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Industry-led conversations on female power, African entrepreneurship, ethical fashion – EFI Podcast Series 2!

Star Features

BN Hot Topic: When it Comes to Profiling People Negatively, Are We All Hypocrites?

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Book Excerpt: The Treasure In Your Vagina by Eniola Olaosebikan

Rita Chidinma: The One Time I was Threatened Because of Jollof Rice

Mfonobong Inyang: The Cross Every Messiah Carries
Advertisement
css.php