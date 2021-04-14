Ego Boyo has a New Film in the Works!

Actor, producer and Founder of Temple Productions, Nwakaego Boyo has hinted at a new film she’s producing and we’re looking forward to it.

Without giving specific details, Ego announced on her official Twitter page. “Excited about my next project.. learned so much the last year… this business you have got to keep learning 30 years in the game and still Love it, challenges and all❤ film,” she wrote.

Excited about my next project..

learned so much the last year… this business you have got to keep learning 30 years in the game and still Love it, challenges and all

❤️film — Nwakaego Boyo 🇳🇬 (@OfficialEgoBoyo) April 14, 2021

Boyo who produced the award-winning “The Ghost and the House of Truth” later shared another tweet saying, “there’s something about a new project, it’s all shiny, new, exciting, exhilarating….. until it does not😂🤣🤣 Still love the process❤ Film.”

She went further to summarise some experiences, appreciating the crew she has worked with in the past.

As I prepare, I just want to shout out all the crew I have worked with. From Violated to The Ghost and the House of Truth, so much knowledge learned, shared.✊ Some great folks, some terrible ones too😂but hey that’s a film set.. you meet all sorts at work.. appreciate ❤

There’s something about a new project, it’s all shiny, new, exciting, exhilarating….. until it’s not 😂🤣🤣

Still love the process

❤️Film — Nwakaego Boyo 🇳🇬 (@OfficialEgoBoyo) April 14, 2021

Some of Ego’s works include “Keeping Faith“, “30Days“, “Violated“, “The Ghost and the house of Truth“. The actress also made a cameo appearance in Mildred Okwo‘s “La Femme Anjola“.

Describing how the scene came to be, Boyo said she visited Mildred on set that afternoon at the University of Lagos. “I think the actor did not show so I threw on the robe did some unscripted dialogue wild,” and it ended up in the film.

Just saw on Instagram @MealdredO posted a video from my only scene in her film TheMeeting. The story, visited her on set that afternoon at Unilag. I think the actor did not show so I threw on the robe did some unscripted dialogue wild 🤣🤣🤣

it ended up in the film

Right Mil — Nwakaego Boyo 🇳🇬 (@OfficialEgoBoyo) April 14, 2021

Photo Credit: @OfficialEgoBoyo