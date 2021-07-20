Connect with us

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Praise Looked Super Dapper During the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV

Binge Watch 9 Episodes of Kayode Peters' Hilarious Web Series "Meet My Girlfriends"

Movies & TV Scoop

5 Things to Know About #BBNaija Season 6 Starting This Weekend

BN TV Comedy Movies & TV

Watch Episodes 19 & 20 of Femi Adebayo's Comedy Series "Sisi" Season 2

Movies & TV Nollywood Scoop

Kate Henshaw Proves 50 Never Looked So Good!

BN TV Movies & TV

Catch Up on Four Episodes of “Highway Girls” Right Here

Movies & TV Scoop Style

Ka3na Slayed Every Look She Wore to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

Movies & TV Music News Scoop

#BNWeekInReview: Get all the Scoop on the Top Stories You Missed This Week

Movies & TV Scoop Style

The Swoon-Worthy Outfits Dorathy Wore to the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

BN TV Movies & TV

Bovi Ugboma & Sophie Alakija make a hilarious pair in this episode of "Ndani TGIF Show"

Movies & TV

Praise Looked Super Dapper During the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

Published

11 mins ago

 on

During the course of the week, we will be rounding up all the looks that the ‘Lockdown’ housemates rocked to the reunion show. Next on our list is the fitness enthusiast, and dancer… Praise Nelson.

Take a look.

Look 1

Praise in Michael Black

Look 2

Praise in Michael Black

Look 3

Praise in Nonnistics Men

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nonnistics Men (@nonnistics_men)

Look 4

Praise in Michael Black

Look 5

Praise in Jide Jayson Olumide

Look 6

Praise in Nazareth

Look 7

Praise in Looks Like a Good Man

Look 8

Nelson in Wearsochi

Related Topics:

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Star Features

And the Winner is… | #BNShareYourHustle: Nominate Your Fave SME for a FREE Post on BellaNaija

BN Book Review: The Death of Vivek Oji by Akwaeke Emezi | Review by Ayobami Esther

E.B. Ayo: It is Restricting to Be Obsessed with Getting University Degrees

Smart Emmanuel: You Can Succeed Without Competing with Others

Mfonobong Inyang: The Time to Give D’Tigers Their Flowers is Now!
css.php