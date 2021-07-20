Movies & TV
Praise Looked Super Dapper During the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show
During the course of the week, we will be rounding up all the looks that the ‘Lockdown’ housemates rocked to the reunion show. Next on our list is the fitness enthusiast, and dancer… Praise Nelson.
Take a look.
Look 1
Praise in Michael Black
Look 2
Praise in Michael Black
Look 3
Praise in Nonnistics Men
Look 4
Praise in Michael Black
Look 5
Praise in Jide Jayson Olumide
Look 6
Praise in Nazareth
Look 7
Praise in Looks Like a Good Man
Look 8
Nelson in Wearsochi