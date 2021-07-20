Praise Looked Super Dapper During the #BBNaija Lockdown Reunion Show

During the course of the week, we will be rounding up all the looks that the ‘Lockdown’ housemates rocked to the reunion show. Next on our list is the fitness enthusiast, and dancer… Praise Nelson.

Take a look.

Look 1

Praise in Michael Black

Look 2

Praise in Michael Black

Look 3

Praise in Nonnistics Men

Look 4

Praise in Michael Black

Look 5

Praise in Jide Jayson Olumide

Look 6

Praise in Nazareth

Look 7

Praise in Looks Like a Good Man

Look 8

Nelson in Wearsochi