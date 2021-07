Mavin Records singer, Ayar Starr is here with good news—the announcement of her debut album. It’s titled “19 & Dangerous“, which is scheduled to drop on Friday, August 6, 2021.

Making the announcement, she wrote: “My debut album. 19 & Dangerous. August 6. Bad man bad every day.”

The forthcoming album is a follow up to her 5 track debut EP “Ayra Starr“