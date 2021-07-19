Connect with us

Kate Henshaw Proves 50 Never Looked So Good!

Published

8 mins ago

 on

Kate Henshaw is fifty today, July 19, 2021… we know right, so hard to believe.

It seems as if Kate never runs out of energy. Whether she’s acting, dancing, doing what she does best in the gym or simply being her fabulous self, her jubilant spirit always shines through. If that’s not fabulous, we don’t know what is.

We’re not sure how it’s possible, but every time we see Kate, it’s as if she’s going backwards in time.

Still don’t believe she’s a hot stepper? Check this out

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimi Linda Yina (@medlinboss)

She’s also giving supermodels a run for their money:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mimi Linda Yina (@medlinboss)

She’s still slaying, and, needless to say, these birthday photos reminded us why we love Kate. Check them out:

Photo Credit: @k8henshaw | @sunmisola_olorunnisola | medlinboss

