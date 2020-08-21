Living
Let Kate Henshaw Inspire You as you Prepare to Return to the Gym
With lockdown measures easing across the country, places are slowly opening back up, and people are resuming their normal lives.
Gyms everywhere are starting to resume operations, and it’s normal that, away from working out for so long, you’re not exactly in that headspace anymore.
We get it. It happens.
But not to worry, we have come gym inspo for you in the form of Kate Henshaw.
All through the lockdown the 49-year-old actress has been working out, and has been sharing clips and photos of her trim bod.
It’s a discipline one can only aspire to. See for yourself:
View this post on Instagram
Psyche yourself and Keep it moving 💯 If it was easy everyone would do it… Believe in yourself and find your motivation to keep going…. Try these workouts and see how many you can do in 30mins…. AMRAP!! The Dungeon at @bodybyponz was LIT!!! #FitGirl #fitandfabulous #K8DGR8 #KTG🤗🤗 #FitnessAddict #fitnessmotivation #FitIsTheNewSexy #Oluwakate #Oluwak8kan #oluwatojuk8 #oluwadurotik8
View this post on Instagram
Yesterday on @katesworkout I spoke about importance of stretching before and after your workout (check video) No one starts a car and immediately goes into gear 5….. Focus, consistency, determination and your body, mind and spirit will be renewd and revived. Stay Healthy my dears #FitGirl #Oluwakate #K8DGR8 #FitnessAddict #fitandfabulous #fitlifestyle
View this post on Instagram
Every fitness enthusiast knows that Technogym is the industry leader when it comes to fitness equipment, so when I found out a few weeks ago that Technogym is in Nigeria, I had to visit their showroom in Lekki…..because….why not?…….. I got to experience the equipment first hand and truly understand what the rave is all about.. I can tell you that the Kinesis Personal (the one with the mirror, we love mirrors don't we…😅😅) , the wellness rack and the wellness ball are my favs cos you don't need to set up a full gym before you get your FIT on!👊🙌🙌……………… . Thank you @bplwellness @technogym for the wonderful experience. My home gym is definitely getting a Technogym Upgrade!!!🏋️♀️🚴♀️🤸♀️🤸♀️
View this post on Instagram
Keep a positive mindset….Don't let your mind be weighed down by what you see and what you hear…. I believe that there is still so much to be grateful for.. . That you are alive to see this post is one of them.. Let's chin up….😊🙏🙏👍 📀 Christy Essien Igbokwe #K8DGR8 #KTG🤗🤗 #KNG #Oluwak8kan #Oluwakate #oluwalonik8 #oluwatojuk8 #Oluwadurotik8 #oluwanifek8 #oluwawapeluk8 #Oluwaniolusoagutank8 #positiveenergy #positivevibesonly💯 #HappyChild💃 #badenergystayfaraway
Photo Credit: k8henshaw