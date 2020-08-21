Connect with us

Living

Let Kate Henshaw Inspire You as you Prepare to Return to the Gym

BellaNaija.com

Published

2 hours ago

 on

With lockdown measures easing across the country, places are slowly opening back up, and people are resuming their normal lives.

Gyms everywhere are starting to resume operations, and it’s normal that, away from working out for so long, you’re not exactly in that headspace anymore.

We get it. It happens.

But not to worry, we have come gym inspo for you in the form of Kate Henshaw.

All through the lockdown the 49-year-old actress has been working out, and has been sharing clips and photos of her trim bod.

It’s a discipline one can only aspire to. See for yourself:

View this post on Instagram

Every fitness enthusiast knows that Technogym is the industry leader when it comes to fitness equipment, so when I found out a few weeks ago that Technogym is in Nigeria, I had to visit their showroom in Lekki…..because….why not?…….. I got to experience the equipment first hand and truly understand what the rave is all about.. I can tell you that the Kinesis Personal (the one with the mirror, we love mirrors don't we…😅😅) , the wellness rack and the wellness ball are my favs cos you don't need to set up a full gym before you get your FIT on!👊🙌🙌……………… . Thank you @bplwellness @technogym for the wonderful experience. My home gym is definitely getting a Technogym Upgrade!!!🏋️‍♀️🚴‍♀️🤸‍♀️🤸‍♀️

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw) on

Photo Credit: k8henshaw

BellaNaija.com

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

