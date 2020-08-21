Let Kate Henshaw Inspire You as you Prepare to Return to the Gym

With lockdown measures easing across the country, places are slowly opening back up, and people are resuming their normal lives.

Gyms everywhere are starting to resume operations, and it’s normal that, away from working out for so long, you’re not exactly in that headspace anymore.

We get it. It happens.

But not to worry, we have come gym inspo for you in the form of Kate Henshaw.

All through the lockdown the 49-year-old actress has been working out, and has been sharing clips and photos of her trim bod.

It’s a discipline one can only aspire to. See for yourself:

Photo Credit: k8henshaw