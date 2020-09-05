Olawunmi Adegoke: These 5 Daily Routines Will Help You Live a Productive Life

Successful people have certain principles they imbibe and certain things they do consistently. These principles have become habits and are practiced every day. Although these habits are very easy to imbibe, many people seldom pay attention to doing them, and there lies the difference in the quality of life people live.

I have learned how many successful people conduct their daily lives, utilize their time, and become very effective. Let me share a few good daily habits you need to adopt:

Meditation

Meditation helps you commune with yourself and God. It takes you deep into realms that everyday busy life will not afford you. If you are new to this practice, try meditating for at least 15 minutes everyday. During this time, you should be alone in a place where you won’t be distracted or engaged in any kind of work. Just sit down and allow your brain dive deeper into the unseen realm.

Learning

Successful people know the importance of adding to their knowledge bank every day and they do this consciously by reading very large and wide. To get started on this, make it a habit to learn something new and different each day. It could be by reading a book, online resources, or surfing the internet for new trends.

Creating

What successful people do so well is to engage their brain and create something every day. It could be writing a blog post, creating a module of an online course, writing a new song, or even creating an amazing design. Successful people know that every day is an opportunity to bless humanity with their gift and they do this consciously.

Networking

To walk alone is to go fast but not far. Successful people know that networking is very key to success, they understand the importance of finding time to build and nurture their relationships and so they always have a shoulder to lean on when need be. This doesn’t have to be some physical meeting or something that would take so much of your time and energy, sometimes, just a phone call or WhatsApp message will do.

Relaxing

All work and no play sure sucks the juice out of life. Successful people find the time to relax, they understand their body mechanism and know when to take some rest. There are no fast and hard rules to this but find time to sleep well, eat well, and rest well. This calms your nerves and helps your body system to function better.

If you want to live a very productive life, applying these principles to your daily life will be of great value to you.

***

Photo by Christina Morillo from Pexels