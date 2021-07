Episodes 19 and 20 of Femi Adebayo‘s comedy series “Sisi” features Woli Agba and Lizzy Jay respectively. If you missed them, you can catch up right now.

This a Yoruba series, with translation in English and it stars Femi Adebayo, Funke Alegbeleye, Dayo Amusa and other super talented actors.

